Credit cards are loaded with security features, but the game of cat and mouse goes on. Nefarious syndicates continue to develop technology to steal data in new and innovate ways. After SparkFun did a teardown on some illicit hardware, they were visited by local law enforcement, who requested their help once more.
[Nick] from SparkFun refers to the device in question as a “shimmer”. It’s intended to be installed inside the chip reader of a credit card terminal, in between the terminal and the user’s credit card. Fabricated on a flexible film PCB, it’s thin enough to glue inside without being obvious even during maintenance.
The investigation begins with identification of the major components on board, followed by attempts to communicate with the device. Unfortunately, the hardware was largely unresponsive, even when connected to a card reader. In an effort to learn more, a schematic was produced. [Nick]’s analysis raised more questions than answers, and the suspicion is that the hardware may have been damaged at some point. However, the basic capabilities of the device are obvious, given the ability of the hardware to interact with a card via its contacts and offload the data through the onboard nRF24L01 radio module.
Thanks to people like [Nick], and earlier work from SparkFun, we all now have a better understanding of the risks when using payment terminals out in the wild. Unfortunately, unless your local gas station is willing to let you spend 20 minutes disassembling their card reader before paying, there’s not a whole lot the individual can do about it. Stay vigilant, and if you’ve got the skinny on a skimmer, drop us a line.
15 thoughts on “Credit Card Skimmers Evolve – Shimmers Are Here”
The market is already adjusting by using phones to pay for fuel and fast food..etc.
This prevents the need to use the card readers and still being more convenient than a wallet full of bills.
More convenient until your battery’s dead.
last month I had to go back to my car and wait 10 minutes from my phone to charge to pay for my groceries :/
the cashier didn’t thought it was funny tho.
#future
“more convenient”
more convenient for some but not all
I have a wallet full of bills and find it mighty convenient
An entire generation (several) grew up with physical money and didn’t need apps on their phone to tell them how to budget (because they cant figure it out themselves)
They simply looked into their wallets.
All I heard was “hurr durr get off my lawn”. In all seriousness though as you said different people find different things convenient. Trying to extrapolate that to imply that younger generations are somehow incapable of fiscal management without technology is not only futile but also incorrect on the whole. Luddism isn’t always the answer.
Just because you’re used to something else doesn’t mean the more convenient method isn’t more convenient.
I grew up before cell phones, when gasoline was leaded, paying for everything with cash. It was a pain in the ass having to forecast how much money I’d need for a given few days or a week, and having to swing by the bank on a regular basis. I have 95% of my bills automated, I deposit checks on my phone, use PayPal or other payment services whenever possible. It’s just more convenient.
And exactly how do phone apps “tell” people how to budget? Either way, you’re looking into your available funds, be it paper in your wallet, or numbers on a screen. If subsequent generations are having trouble budgeting, it’s not because of phone apps, so your criticism is misplaced.
Lack of fiscal management is the least of concerns in a digital economy, and more the worry of control.
Interesting read, but it is 18 months old. The title made it sound new.
never leave home without cash
i guess the chips have gotten cheap enough or more credit cards are abolishing the magnetic strip making the crime more affordable.
remember to always check your bills for suspicious charges
I avoid gas station skimmers by driving and electric car!
Filled up at a pump that was mysteriously missing its lock – pulled the access panel open to find that someone had stolen the NFC reader out of it. No evidence of a skimmer/shim etc.
By itself, this isn’t remarkable, but the single person left running the whole operation wasn’t paid enough to care. Her response was “I’ll tell the manager…let them worry about the police. I ain’t got time”.
Perhaps the lapses are a bit more insidious than a couple of chips and a bit of wire.
Contactless cards would be a lot better if the banks added a clicky dome tactile switch in the coil.
You hold the card and pinch the switch when you tap it. Simple convenient. If it’s in your pocket and someone walks past with a reader they’re not going to steal your money.
I remember a story a while back of some people in France who added a chip to the card that basically jumped in before the original chip and authenticated the transaction no matter what pin was entered.
search yescard