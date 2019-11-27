US Air Force Says They’re Developing An Open Source Jet Engine; We Say Show Us The Design

The economies of scale generally dictate that anything produced in large enough numbers will eventually become cheap. But despite the fact that a few thousand of them are tearing across the sky above our heads at any given moment, turbine jet engines are still expensive to produce compared to other forms of propulsion. The United States Air Force Research Laboratory is hoping to change that by developing their own in-house, open source turbine engine that they believe could reduce costs by as much as 75%.
The Responsive Open Source Engine (ROSE) is designed to be cheap enough that it can be disposable, which has obvious military applications for the Air Force such as small jet-powered drones or even missiles. But even for the pacifists in the audience, it’s hard not to get excited about the idea of a low-cost open source turbine. Obviously an engine this small would have limited use to commercial aviation, but hackers and makers have always been obsessed with small jet engines, and getting one fired up and self-sustaining has traditionally been something of a badge of honor.
Since ROSE has been developed in-house by the Air Force, they have complete ownership of the engine’s intellectual property. This allows them to license the design to manufacturers for actual production rather than buying an existing engine from a single manufacturer and paying whatever their asking price is. The Air Force will be able to shop ROSE around to potential venders and get the best price for fabrication. Depending on how complex the engine is to manufacture, even smaller firms could get in on the action. The hope is that this competition will serve to not only improve the design, but also to keep costs down.
We know what you’re thinking. Where is the design, and what license is it released under? Unfortunately, that aspect of ROSE seems unclear. The engine is still in development so the Air Force isn’t ready to show off the design. But even when it’s complete, we’re fairly skeptical about who will actually have access to it. Open Source is in the name of the project and to live up to that the design needs to be available to the general public. From a purely tactical standpoint keeping the design of a cheap and reliable jet engine away from potential enemy states would seem to be a logical precaution, but is at cross purposes to what Open Source means. Don’t expect to be seeing it on GitHub anytime soon. Nuclear reactors are still fair game, though.
[Thanks to Polymath99 for the tip.]
11 thoughts on “US Air Force Says They’re Developing An Open Source Jet Engine; We Say Show Us The Design”
No, you are reading it wrong. “Open source” to them means being able to supply a vendor the specs and manufacturing documents so they can make the engine… so they can have multiple competing vendors.
This reminds me of something they did back in the 50s: they contracted Tektronix to design an oscilloscope with decent specs, then they took that design and shopped it around to the lowest bidders, who were Hickock and Lavoie, whose versions of the Tek 545 were definitely inferior – I’ve used all three.
Just great, it will be the veritable AK-47 of jet engines.
Works well enough for its intended purpose, cheap enough to give away by the thousands to any ally, and simple enough to be hammered together by children in the mountains of Afghanistan? That actually sounds like the perfect outcome for this project!
Probably more like a GY6, cause it doesn’t have to be used to kill people (just if you wanna.)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GY6_engine
Lol sounds like the air force made their own proprietary engine but want to outsource manufacturing to drive costs down, full stop. That’s incredibly standard in all industries nowadays. Really gratuitous to label something like that “open source.” It’s already kind of strange how that term applies to everything instead of just software, but I get that it’s a useful phrase for open source hardware too. This one is a blatant dilution of the term though, as y’all point out. I mean everyone knows how much the MIC loves a good backronym. They just wanted to name it rose and stuck in whatever fit. Probably was the name of some engineer’s wife, who knows. Would love for them to release some documents and prove us wrong, though.
Not like a little general-purpose disposable jet engine is a huge state secret. The way this thing works is probably fairly standard, and any nation can access this kind of technology now. We’ll see.
well if they do release it, how long till we see one strapped to a bicycle?
You say “open source”, but then you talk about licenses. These are mutually incompatible. Pretty much everything that can be taken apart can be called “open source”, if you don’t care about intellectual property rights. Just ask IBM about its BIOS for the PC.
The way copyright laws work, is that they apply unless you opt out. Anything that you publish or otherwise release by default results in claiming all copyrights to the author (i.e. no copying, distribution, or derivative works by anyone else). If you want to allow people to do any of those things legally (like download the plans from your website, for e.g.), you have to grant them a license to do so. You can give them a restrictive license (only copy for personal use, for e.g.), or a liberal license (copy, distribute, make derivatives for whatever purpose you want), but you have to have a license to do anything at all.
We could do with a low cost open source turboprop for light aircraft. Probably one that runs off veggie oil would be even more awesome.
Open source is all about licenses… whether it’s a “do anything you like but we wrote it” permissive license like MIT, ISC or BSD… or the “I wrote it for everyone to be able to use, study and modify at will” like the copyleft AGPL/GPL/LGPL… licenses are central to open source.