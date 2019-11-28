A Division In Voltage Standards

During my recent trip to Europe, I found out that converters were not as commonly sold as adapters, and for a good reason. The majority of the world receives 220-240 V single phase voltage at 50-60 Hz with the surprisingly small number of exceptions being Canada, Colombia, Japan, Taiwan, the United States, Venezuela, and several other nations in the Caribbean and Central America.
While the majority of countries have one defined plug type, several countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia use a collection of incompatible plugs for different wall outlets, which requires a number of adapters depending on the region traveled.
Although there is a fair degree of standardization among most countries with regards to the voltage used for domestic appliances, what has caused the rift between the 220-240 V standard and the 100-127 V standards used in the remaining nations?
Typical Residential Power
Mains power (or grid power, wall power, domestic power) refers to the general purpose AC electric power supply that is accessible in homes and businesses, typically for domestic appliances. Mains power can differ by voltage and frequency, and of course trying to use an incompatible value runs the risk of destroying your appliances.
Most commonly, power is delivered to a household in two or three wired contacts — a line wire (the hot contact carrying the AC between the power grid and the home), the neutral wire (completes the circuit and carries AC), and the ground wire (connects the equipment to the earth ground to protect against electric shocks).
The value for the voltage is the measurement on a single hot wire with respect to neutral or ground. Given the resistance in household wiring and the distance of extension cords used for domestic appliances, this value usually drops by the time it reaches an appliance, which is one of the reasons for values other than the mains voltage to be used for appliance ratings.
We’ve previously written about power transmission equipment and the transformers you’ll find on typical utility poles to provide residential feeds from two- or three-phase utility lines.
Where Did These Voltage Standards Originate?
The first large-scale central electric power plant was started by Thomas Edison in 1882, providing direct current (DC) at 110 V for 968 light bulbs in London. This was considered to be a “safe” voltage for consumers to use and was also the best voltage for the filaments used in his lightbulbs.
After his London plant, AC systems began to emerge in the United States, using transformers to step down higher voltages from distribution. Edison responded by patenting a three wire distribution system in 1883 to provide greater versatility for users, which soon gave way to the War of Currents (there was actually a recent motion picture released on the topic).
Within the United States, after AC proved superior, Westinghouse Electric adopted the 110 VAC 60 Hz standard. European power companies, on the other hand, pushed the voltage to 240 V in order to improve distribution efficiency. At this point, insulated wires and safety measures in power distribution were sufficient that 240V was no longer considered dangerous for users, leading to the widespread adoption of the 240 VAC 50Hz standard.
Depending on the connection to the ground, wetness or resistance of their skin, surface area of their contact, and duration can all play a role in determining the real safety concerns for a person dealing with electrocution. But in modern times, circuit breakers, GFCI outlets (ground-fault circuit interrupter), and AFCI outlets (arc-fault circuit interrupter) have done much to address the electrocution and fire concerns of mains power.
This is the System We Have
This is the way things are and the way they shall be. There aren’t any plans for major changes to unify standard mains internationally. Converting from one system to another would be prohibitively expensive and there is no driving force to do so. Modern electronics manufacturers have for the most post made this a non-issue by designing power supplies that will happily function on either 240 V or 110 V, needing only a simple converter to make the wide array of outlet types play nicely with your country’s chose standard.
For devices that use the AC power directly, the plug type helps to ensure appliances relevant to the market are what is being sold. In countries like the United States, when the higher 240 V standard is needed an outlet is wired using two hot legs to obtain 200-240 V from a power grid system designed to deliver 110 V.
Canadian here, our 3~ power comes in 2 flavours (mostly) 208v and 600v. You haven’t seen a short circuit until you have seen a 600v short circuit. It absolutely evaporates small transformers.
In the USA we have 120V now, not 110V
I’ve visited Australia a couple of times and it’s nice being able brew a cuppa in a minute teapot by boiling water in less than a minute. Also, with double the voltage, you can get away with smaller electrical cords due to less current required on the power tools for instance.
“European power companies, on the other hand, pushed the voltage to 240 V in order to improve distribution efficiency”
Yes and no.
It has been 220V (since the start in Berlin in 1899) for next to all of Europe – except the UK, which is (has been) a 240V island. And both are based on doubling the US standard which was 110V in 1899 – at the point when the UK finally standardized their systems, after the war, US voltage had creeped to 120V – so 240V came natural.
Standard in Europe is by now 230V. Since 220V, as well as 240V are within the tolerance, this a slow switch over. Without throwing away all equippment.
Yup.
And for a long time bringing light bulbs with you when you visited the island (aka “UK”) was a common thing, because those 240V light bulbs may burned ever so slightly dimmer than our 220V ones – but lasted MUCH longer.
Now we don’t have light bulbs no more. And soon we have no UK no more. Well …
??? – Many of the adapters I have support 90-240v. I do have ‘fun’ with the outlets differences. That can drive you nuts even with in a country. I accidentally picked up a 120v 25A AC unit instead of a 220v Unit, there are a lot of outlet types when you start to get to higher current.
What no mention of Ohm’s law? it’s very simple power losses in a wire are IIR – they go up with the square of the current, double the voltage you halve the current and the power losses go down to 25% – more importantly you can either provide 4 times more power in a circuit with the same wiring, or use 1/4 of the copper in the wiring for the same power (Cu is expensive these days) – it also means pulling stranded wiring through the walls rather than solid core wiring.