Making upgrades to a popular product line might sound like a good idea, but adding bigger/better/faster parts to an existing product can cause unforeseen problems. For example, dropping a more powerful engine in an existing car platform might seem to work at first until people start reporting that the increased torque is bending the frame. In the Raspberry Pi world, it seems that the “upgraded engine” in the Pi 4 is causing the WiFi to stop working under specific circumstances.
[Enrico Zini] noticed this issue and attempted to reproduce exactly what was causing the WiFi to drop out, and after testing various Pi 4 boards, power supplies, operating system version, and a plethora of other variables, the cause was isolated to the screen resolution. Apparently at the 2560×1440 setting using HDMI, the WiFi drops out. While you could think that an SoC might not be able to handle a high resolution, WiFi, and everything else this tiny computer has to do at once. But the actual cause seems to be a little more interesting than a simple system resources issue.
[Mike Walters] on a Twitter post about this issue probed around with a HackRF and discovered a radio frequency issue. It turns out that at this screen resolution, the Pi 4 emits some RF noise which is exactly in the range of WiFi channel 1. It seems that the Pi 4 is acting as a WiFi jammer on itself.
This story is pretty new, so hopefully the Raspberry Pi Foundation is aware of the issue and working on a correction. For now, though, it might be best to run a slightly lower resolution if you’re encountering this problem.
12 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi 4 HDMI Is Jamming Its Own WiFi”
Hmm, just avoid using channel 1, then. ?
It’s still probably not nice to your neighbors if you’re jamming it… Albeit it’s quite probable that the range is limited.
Wouldn’t that then be breaking various international laws etc, and the exact reason devices have to get various certification to be sold? Therefore I’m presuming it’s very short range of effect.
Probably not there are limits on the power of such interference as far as I understand.
It might not be an issue unless you’re on top of each other (or indeed on one PCB).
Ebon Upton responded to an Android Authority report of this, and says “oh, your HDMI cable has crap shielding.” I doubt that now.
https://www.androidauthority.com/raspberry-pi-4-bug-wifi-resolution-1059644/
That’s not what he said. He actually said “this is exactly what I’d expect if someone was using poorly shielded HDMI cables”. Which is exactly what you would expect!
I’m not a EE, but cables aren’t ‘active’ as far as I know, so while it might be acting as an antenna that signal is being generated elsewhere, and if it’s not meant to be on the cable, the device generating it, shouldn’t be transferring it.
Obviously, i welcome people telling me I’m wrong, so I can learn just enough to make stupid comments in internet forums ;)
there is no such thing as a ‘passive’ component in the real world, double that if in the RF realm.
I think he means the signal shouldn’t be outputted by the HDMI, presumably you shouldn’t use shielding to make up for a bad design.
But I don’t know any specifics (I.e. maybe that signal is acceptable to output).
There is a (very) high frequency signal going down the cable – the output from the HDMI transmitter in the device. If its badly shielded, then that signal can leak in to the outside world. It’s supposed to stay in the cable.
A bit OT, but what is going on with the Raspberry Pi?
Neither RS, nor Farnell do have any 3 or 3+ in stock, and actually RS says that they first will be in stock in April/May next year – ½ a year from now!!
That an overly pessimistic timeline – should be available much sooner than that. The production lines have been swamped with demand for the Pi4.