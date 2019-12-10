Most electronics we deal with day to day are comprised of circuit boards. No surprise there, right? But how do they work? This might seem like a simple question but we’ve all been in the place where those weird green or black sheets are little slices of magic. [Teddy Tablante] at Branch Eduction put together a lovingly crafted
walkthrough flythrough video of how PCB(A)s work that’s definitely worth your time.
[Teddy]’s video focuses on unraveling the mysteries of the PCBA by peeling back the layers of a smartphone. Starting from the full assembly he separates components from circuit board and descends from there, highlighting the manufacturing methods and purpose behind what you see.
What really stands out here is the animation; at each step [Teddy] has modeled the relevant components and rendered them on the PCBA in 3D. Instead of relying solely on hard to understand blurry X-ray images and 2D scans of PCBAs he illustrates their relationships in space, an especially important element in understanding what’s going on underneath the solder mask. Even if you think you know it all we bet there’s a pearl of knowledge to discover; this writer learned that VIA is an acronym!
If you don’t like clicking links you can find the video embedded after the break. Credit to friend of the Hackaday [Mike Harrison] for acting as the best recommendation algorithm and finding this gem.
8 thoughts on “Journey Through The Inner Workings Of A PCB”
Via is not an acronym. It’s Latin for street or way.
This. But now that someone’s said that, the erroneous backronym will infect the internet in perpetuity.
It can be once it’s had it’s periods.
Hundreds of copper wires??
Missing just a few zeros there buddy.
Why not just say dozens or gross or great gross?
I do not see why it could not have be an apronym (An acronym that is an existing word.) by design.
The science behind the making of that video would be interesting enough.
I was not planning on watching the video, but your comment peaked my interest. That video was very well animated.
The article reminded me of Mike milling away at PCB layers: