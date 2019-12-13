With 18650 cells as cheap and plentiful as they are, you’d think building your own custom battery packs would be simple. Unfortunately, soldering the cells is tricky, and not everyone is willing to invest in a spot welding setup just to put the tabs on them. Of course that’s only half the battle, you’ll still want some battery protection and management onboard to protect the cells.
The lack of a good open source system for pulling all this together is why [Timothy Economu] created DKblock. Developed over the last three years, his open source system allows users to assemble large 18650 battery packs for electric vehicles or home energy storage, complete with integrated intelligent management and protection systems. Perhaps best of all there’s no welding required, the packs simply get bolted together.
Each block of batteries is assembled using screws and standoffs in conjunction with ABS plastic cell holders. A PCB is placed on each side of the stack, and with tabs not unlike what you’d see in a traditional battery compartment, all the cells get connected without having to solder or weld anything to them. This allows for the rapid assembly of battery packs from 7.2 VDC all the way up to 150 VDC , and means individual cells can easily be checked and replaced in the future should the need arise.
For monitoring the cells, a “Block Manager” board is installed on each block, which communicates wirelessly to a “Pack Supervisor” board that monitors the overall health of the system. Obviously, such a robust system is probably a bit overkill if you’re just looking to build a pack for your quadcopter, but if you’re looking to build a DIY Powerwall or juice up a custom electric vehicle, this could be the battery management system you’ve been looking for.
4 thoughts on “A Modular System For Building Heavy Duty 18650 Battery Packs”
i have 2 issues with these as there are a lot of them, and to be honest the issues are minor for the most part. My first is that they use a bms. I understand that with large numbers of 18650’s it is much easier but to get better imho to balance charge them. But for my larger issue is that these systems are almost always designed around a concept/design/whatever that they have and it almost never fits the design i need so i end up making some modular custom pack.
I prefer Vruzend’s battery packs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rylbFnTgFI8 I can build them in whatever shape I require.
I usually advise that a 18650 pack use welded bus bar construction. But this pack’s purposely designed spring finger contact arrangement looks like a good DiY Power Wall builder’s solution. The spring metal contacts are beryllium copper that’s rated for 4A continuous, 12A burst. Everything is open source, including the injected molded parts STP files. Wow!
This would be great for a small vehicle/device or an immobile system, really great for that so I don’t mean to take a dump on this idea, but it won’t work well in a proper roadgoing EV for two reasons, the maximum overall pack voltage (150V really won’t cut it these days, you want at least 400V) and the cumulative weight of this nice convenient pack housing. Spot-welding is a PITA and requires equipment a DIY’er is unlikely to have, but it is the lightest and most compact way to assemble a battery pack.