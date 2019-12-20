As far as hacker clock builds go, the more obscure the parts involved, the better. By this yardstick, [sjm4306] has a great piece on his hands with this Numitron-based build.
The Numitron was a type of display popular in the 1970s, and often used in aircraft avionics and other high-end hardware. The display is a 7-segment type, but using filaments instead of LEDs. [sjm4306] was able to lay his hands on four of these devices, along with some bulbs to act as the digit seperator and AM/PM indicator. Due to being incandescent in nature, multiplexing wasn’t a practical option, with lower duty cycles drastically dimming the display. Instead, a 32-bit cascaded shift register was used to enable all the segments to be driven at the same time.
It’s a great build that uses some genuine original display hardware to create a clock with a compelling vintage aesthetic. This would make a great gift to a pilot from the era, or any hacker that likes the unusual display technologies of yesteryear. You can even build a Numitron watch, if you’re so inclined. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “Numitron Clock Is A Tidy ’70s Throwback”
I’m pretty sure the 1971 Cessna 172 I got my pilot certification in, back in 2000, was still using these for its Bendix/King radios. They sure looked good and they were clearly visible in broad daylight or in the middle of the night.
Thumbs down from me. Just a video, no blog post describing it.
For some things, like demonstrating how to use a brake drum puller, video is helpful. For circuits and similar electronics, video sucks.
I wonder if it would be possible to make a similar looking display using some of those newer “Edison” style LED bulbs. Buy the bulbs, rip out the LED strips and mount them in a 3D printed case that holds 7 strips.
Yup:
https://hackaday.com/2018/08/01/old-led-light-bulbs-give-up-filaments-for-spider-web-clock/