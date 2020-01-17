Hackaday Podcast 050: Counterfeit Chips, Servo Kalimba, Resistor Colors, Pi Emulation, And SED Maze Solver

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys work their way through a dizzying maze of great hacks this week, bringing you along for the ride. We take a look at simplifying home automation with Node-RED and marvel at the misuse of the SED — Linux’s stream editor for filtering and transforming text — to find your way through a maze. Have the hippest portable; grab your really old Apple laptop and stuff a not-so-old Apple desktop inside. We bring it on home with our love (or hate?) for the resistor color code.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (60 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 050 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Mike’s been playing with Node-Red
- Guide: Automate Your Life With Node-RED (Plus A Dash Of MQTT)
- Great example project: Node-RED Laser Shooting Gallery Goes Anywhere
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Maze Solving Via Text Editing
- Retro PowerBook Gets A Mac Mini Transplant
- What To Know When Buying Chips That Haven’t Been Made For Three Decades
- Plucky Kalimba Plays Itself
- Make A Mean-Sounding Synth From Average Components
- Printed Separator Separates Printed Pages
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks: