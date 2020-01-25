As a Canadian, [Mr. Carlson] knows a thing or two about extreme winter weather. Chances are good, though, that he never thought he’d get zapped with high voltage generated by falling snow.
[Mr. Carlson]’s shocking tale began with a quiet evening in his jam-packed lab as a snowstorm raged outside. He heard a rhythmic clicking coming from the speakers of his computer, even with the power off. Other speakers in the lab were getting into the act, as was an old radio receiver he had on the bench. The radio, which was connected to an outdoor antenna by a piece of coax, was arcing from a coil to the chassis in the front end of the radio. The voltage was enough to create arcs a couple of millimeters long and bright blue-white, with enough current to give [Mr. Carlson] a good bite when he touched the coax. The discharges were also sufficient to destroy an LED light bulb in a lamp that was powered off but whose power cord was unlucky enough to cross the antenna feedline.
Strangely, the coil from which the arc sprang formed a 36-ohm shunt to the radio’s chassis, giving the current an apparently easy path to ground. But it somehow found a way around that, and still managed to do no damage to the sturdy old radio in the process. [Mr. Carlson] doesn’t offer much speculation as to the cause of the phenomenon, but the triboelectric effect seems a likely suspect. Whatever it is, he has set a trap for it, to capture better footage and take measurements should it happen again. And since it’s the Great White North, chances are good we’ll see a follow-up sometime soon.
Thanks to [Käpt’n Blaubär] for the tip.
11 thoughts on “Mr. Carlson Gets Zapped By Snow”
See if one can harness that effect to power devices.
Fine when it snows. But very low current.
I’ve seen some electrostatics with colder than 15C dry snow before, like getting a good shock off your car after driving in it. Or it flying back to the plastic shovel when you’re trying to dump it. Only really cold powder or small pellet stuff though. I believe that it can be at a few kilovolts in the cloud, before it drops also, so don’t know if it can bring that charge down with it, if say you had an ungrounded tin roof, and build up potential on that, without local wind action.
-15C derp.
Reminds me of https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kelvin_water_dropper
What? You folks have never heard thunder during a snowstorm? It’s pretty well-known that precipitation can cause lightning, or extremely large charges that do not result in a stroke of lightning but bleed off to ground in a way that will cause the clicks heard. Even if it’s snow rather than rain.
For this reason hams are taught to ground the coax using a lightning arrestor at the tower base (if there’s a tower), and where it enters the home. This directly grounds the shield, and grounds the center conductor through a device that should conduct once a certain voltage is exceeded.
It’s also prudent to disconnect your antenna during a storm, especially if you do not have protection devices but even if you do. And if you see things shooting sparks, get away from there is the first thing you should do, rather than grabbing the antenna wire.
I’ve been on this planet 52 years. Nobody I know or myself has ever heard thunder in a snowstorm.
> the coil from which the arc sprang formed a 36-ohm shunt to the radio’s chassis, giving the current an apparently easy path to ground.
Bare in mind that you are not dealing with DC here. The snow flake is similar to the ESD model. i.e. a small capacitor charged up at a very high voltage. The discharge event has a very narrow high voltage pulse. i.e. a high frequency content. It will find a path with lowest *impedance* and that might not necessarily have the lowest DC resistance.
Sooner or later, you’ll have to unlock your skill level by starting to think about AC models of everything you come across.
A pulse of voltage can go thru a cap, that’s how they work. The impedance of the coil is much higher than 36ohm. You can have hundreds of volts across a loaded antenna transmitter coil, this always mentioned in the ARRL handbook. No mention and a doubt that he has a lightening arrester in that longline antenna. Yikes! A near strike would conk your lab, direct hit fire and smoke. Insurance issues! Ground the other side of that coax it’s not a second antenna. This will of course mess with the tuned input. A longline for such a mediocre 2 stage AM radio, go for a tuned loop antenna. Good car radios do a great job at AM and FM. The latest FM’s go from 50 usable to 100 channels of usable reception. AM is getting as historical as that radio.
It builds up DC on the coax, breaks down through the cap (1000s of volts) to a fast spike, nsec
risetime. Coil just ignores it.
In the artic this was a problem between buildings. Van de Graaff like generation from snow and wind between metal structures.