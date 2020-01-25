About five years ago, a Kickstarter popped up for the air umbrella. It wasn’t long before the project fell apart and the company made at least some refunds. Old news, we know. But [The Action Lab] recently explored the physics behind the air umbrella and why it wouldn’t be very practical. (Video, embedded below.)
Notice we said not very practical, not unworkable. It is possible to shoot rain away from you by using pressurized air. The problem is you need a lot of air pressure. That means you also need a lot of battery. In particular, [The Action Lab] used a leaf blower and even with that velocity, there was only minimal water deflection. In other words, you are still going to get wet.
The video computes an estimate of the terminal velocity of an average raindrop. We looked at the University of Wisconsin’s The Weather Guys site and they came up with a slightly higher number, but not much higher. According to the university, it is about 20 miles per hour, depending on the size of the drop.
According to the video, the air compressor has to move air a bit faster than that terminal velocity. So the question is, do you want to have a 25 mile per hour airflow right over your head? How long can that compressor run on a small battery in the handle?
As you can see, this isn’t a practical thing, but it still managed to generate quite a bit of backing — over $100,000. We wonder if any of the backers were physicists?
6 thoughts on “Failed: Air Umbrella”
How about one that shoots water instead? Much greater kinetic energy than air! Or how about flames that instantly turn the rain to steam? Or a plasma shield? Electrostatic deflector?
Or what about a collapsible physical barrier that requires only human supplied energy?
Colin Furze made an umbrella with gas heating. Turns water into steam, keeps you warm and you can even cook bacon on it…
To do that, I’d want to make something like a 200mm diameter flat disk centrifugal blower with thin fins on it, on top of the stick, spun at 8,000 rpm.
Makes you wonder if they even did the basic calcs or if it was just the marketing geniuses who pushed this out. If you take the typical foldy as the effective standard it is going to take a wee bit of volume of moving air to deflect enough to stay dry. I would think you would be hard pressed to be able to drag the size of compressor needed let alone hoist it over your head.
so stupid, it hurts my brain just thinking about it. swap a very light mechanical umbrella for a heavy thick stick with a battery, making noise, running out of power. why on earth would this be an improvement and why on earth were people stupid enough to pledge such a sum of money?? yikes. I’m not even staring on the inverse square root law of the power of the airflow.
So is the problem poor education, that the people who back these things either never learned or do not understand the application of Newtons laws of motion even at a basic conceptual level without any maths (That shooting peas at bowling balls does not move them very much unless the peas are travelling really really really really really really really really really fast).
Ok hear me out, I know this is totally crazy and absolutely radical thinking, but how about holding some kind of waterproof material over your head and let the rain flow down it away from you with almost no additional energy input. Maybe make it in the shape of a pyramid, or a tetrahedron, and claim that it may harnesses the mystic energies of homeopathy ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMGIbOGu8q0 ). If marketed right to Californians (add a lump of quartz to the apex), there is probably half a billion up for grabs.