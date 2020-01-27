Carbide3D Router Teardown And Testing

On the face of it, you’d think a small router would be pretty simple. After all, what is it other than a spinning motor? However, that motor has to handle some pretty serious torque depending on what you are routing. [Baki1] had his Carbide3D router die in the middle of a project, so he did what any of us would do. He tore it open.

In addition to showing off its insides, he also tried to figure out what was wrong with it. It looks like a blown triac was the culprit, and we assume that part 2 will be the repair and how that actually worked out.

The motor was skipping steps, and in fact, wouldn’t start spinning without a few love taps from a pair of pliers. Once freed from the housing, you can see a surprising amount of circuitry in the relatively small space.

A triac mostly broke off the PC board when exposed. Some testing showed that the router was mechanically intact. However the triac tested bad, and we’ll have to wait for part 2 to see if that really fixes it or not.

This couldn’t help but remind us of the Dremel triac repair we saw in 2016. It also reminded us that we wanted to build our big red switch.