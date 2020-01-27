When you think of simple synths, what components come to mind? All you really need to make one is an oscillator, an amplifier, and some kind of input such that you can play different notes. Our favorite go-to for churning out square waves is probably the 40106 IC, which has six inverting Schmitt triggers, and then usually a 386 to amplify the output.
But it’s possible to go even simpler than that, and school is in session with [Jule] giving the lesson. [Jule]’s little analog synth uses a single IC for both the oscillator and the amplifier — a TL072 op-amp. The rest is made of purely discrete components.
[Jule] says those momentary switches are sub-par, and will add a vibrato effect if properly wiggled while pressed. To us, the buttons looks pretty nice, and much easier to jam out with than the ones with 1/8″ diameter actuators. Plus, whenever you press multiple buttons, the additive resistance unlocks the synth’s inner R2D2 voice. We really see no downsides here.
By default, this is an eight-button synth tuned to C major. But there’s a surprise — you can plug different capacitors into a piece of header and change the octave on the fly. Check it out after the break.
Making pitch-correct frequencies requires weird resistor values, which we can usually satisfy with two resistors in series. But wait, what’s up with resistor values, anyway? And why do they have a color code?
5 thoughts on “One Chip Does It All In This MacGuyver Synth”
I’m sorry but they are supposed to be instruments. If you can’t produce a physically exciting response from it, it ain’t a synth.
Madonna uses many many synthesizers in her music and yet somehow fails to produce any sort of physically exciting response. In fact fans are known to leave her shows early and ask for refunds. Are you going to deny that the uses synthsizers or what???
I think this would be called an organ. I tried making one in 1971, with keys made from strips cut from tin cans. I think transistors in tge oscillator, but many organ projects back then used unijunction transistors and a few years later a 555.
A synthesizer is to synthesize instruments, or sounds. So you need an oscillator that can generate various waveforms. Some filtering, maybe dynamic. A voltage controlled amplifier, and an envelope generator to control it. Add other modules as needed.
Synthesizers weren’t originally designed to “play music”. They were bulky and good to play ne note at a time, so often you coukd only hear music if you did a lot of work into a tape recorder.
If you look at live concert footage from the 1970s you can see quite readily that the “one note at a time” issue for live music is easily overcome with multiple synthesizers. Check out photos of bands like ELP and YES, the keyboard players are sometimes surrounded by synthesizers.
The 1970 MiniMoog was portable and designed to take on tour for live performances, just about everyone.who went to a concert in the 1970s was listening to live synthesized music with no tape recorders involved.
So where is this “MacGuyver” thing coming from?