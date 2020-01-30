If you want to know exactly what’s going on in your Linux system, some of you might reach for
top. For the connoisseur of system monitors, nothing less than
htop will do. Not familiar with
htop? [Ahsen Saeed] did a beautiful job of doing it graphically.
We’ve mentioned
htop in a previous Linux Fu, but we’ve never gotten a chance to dig into it. And now, we don’t have to. Like
top, the
htop program is still text-based, but it has a much nicer interface with colors, and easier way to send signals to processes, and support for tree displays. You can even use the mouse with it if you want to.
[Saeed] did a lot of work to take screenshots of
htop at work and annotate them. Sure, you could read the man page, but we think this is a lot better.
Of course, there are other improvements to top. Glances is pretty interesting, for example. For serious system administration help, you can try Webmin or Cockpit.
2 thoughts on “Understand Linux Htop Visually”
I still miss the old “System Monitor” terminal window in the corner of the screen.
I hope when I install my next Linux (without systemd), I’ll be able to get one back.
I install htop on each and every linux machine I have to connect to (and vim obviously), but sometimes, glances (https://nicolargo.github.io/glances/) might provide some more interesting details. htop cousins like iftop, iotop and powertop may be useful as well