Understand Linux Htop Visually

If you want to know exactly what’s going on in your Linux system, some of you might reach for top . For the connoisseur of system monitors, nothing less than htop will do. Not familiar with htop ? [Ahsen Saeed] did a beautiful job of doing it graphically.

We’ve mentioned htop in a previous Linux Fu, but we’ve never gotten a chance to dig into it. And now, we don’t have to. Like top , the htop program is still text-based, but it has a much nicer interface with colors, and easier way to send signals to processes, and support for tree displays. You can even use the mouse with it if you want to.

[Saeed] did a lot of work to take screenshots of htop at work and annotate them. Sure, you could read the man page, but we think this is a lot better.

Of course, there are other improvements to top. Glances is pretty interesting, for example. For serious system administration help, you can try Webmin or Cockpit.