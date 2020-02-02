A Tiny USB Hub For All Your Hardware Modding Needs

Going all the way hack to the heady days of Eee PC modding, hardware hackers have been on the hunt for small USB hubs that can easily be liberated from their enclosures and integrated into whatever project they happen to be working on. From time to time you see recommendations out there for makes and models which lend themselves to this sort of repurposing, but it’s seemed more difficult than necessary to source such a basic component.
Which is why [RETROCUTION] has developed a USB hub that’s not only extremely small, but relatively easy to assemble with only six components. Plus best of all, they are dirt cheap.
When you add up the cost of getting the PCBs made and buying all the SMD components, the per-unit price of these hubs is only going to be a few dollars. If you’ve got what it takes to make the PCBs in-house, even better. Considering how much easier these things could make other projects, it seems more than worth the upfront cost.
The star of the show is the FE1.1s, a four port USB 2.0 controller in a SSOP-28 package. As of this writing, it goes for about 25 cents from the usual overseas sources (even less, for larger orders). Add to the mix a few 10 μF ceramic capacitors, a 2.7 kΩ resistor, and a 12 MHz crystal.
There’s no provision for actual USB ports in the design, but they would just take up space anyway; this hub is intended to be directly soldered to the other devices. Incidentally, to reduce the number of traces and pads on the PCB, there aren’t power lines for the downstream devices either. So you’ll need to power them separately.
The passives are 0603, but the crystal is a good old fashioned through-hole component. [RETROCUTION] assembles the boards with a solder paste stencil and a hot air station, but if you’ve got a little practice, it’s certainly something you could do with an iron. With such a straightforward design, you could build a lifetime supply of these itty-bitty hubs in an afternoon. That’s certainly our plan, anyway.
3 thoughts on “A Tiny USB Hub For All Your Hardware Modding Needs”
The FE1.1 has just a single transaction translator. When using multiple usb 1.1 devices in parallel this is not a good idea as it slows the transfers down unnecessarily.
I suggest the GL852G instead, is has multiple transaction translators. It can be had at LCSC for $0.56@10 (that is, when China opens up again, looking like that may take some weeks).
I successfully used it in some of my circuits to save usb connectors.
(Normal level of RW sarcasm=OFF) Fantastic, could have used this a half dozen times at least. I’ve halfassed looked into it myself, pulled apart a few hubs, finding epoxy blobs, sanded chips or NDA-ed data. One application it would have rocked at, was when I was trying to add bluetooth to a favorite tablet. Another was a laptop with 2 root hubs, it had blown the external one, and direct replacement was iffy, everything was well spread over the motherboard, betwixt and between the expensiver and fiddlier bits. It also appeared to have been cooked by being right next to hot stuff, so wasn’t confident that replicating the design error would last long either. So I wanted to hook the internal one which ran the camera and touchpad.
Current/future project, backburnered, is retrofitting one of those MIPS linux laptops (Little Linux Laptop type) with a more current ARM, trying to figure it with a BBB so I can drive the LDS screen. Anyway, need a tiny hub in there. Antoher use might be a couple of machines that annoy me by having less than 3 USB holes. Might also give android boxes internal keyboard or BT dongles, or big USB storage drives.
Looking at how many external components that chip doesn’t need, I might be up for deadbugging it.
Certainly more expensive, but much smaller is the nanohub: https://www.tindie.com/products/mux/nanohub-tiny-usb-hub-for-hacking-projects/
I have used these on several projects to great success.