Amp Volt Ohm Meter Model 8 Mark III From The 1960s

There’s hardly any piece of test equipment more fundamental than a volt ohm meter. Today you’re likely to have a digital one, but for most of history, these devices had real needle meters. The AVOmeter Model 8 Mark III that [Jeff Tranter] shows off had an odd banana-shaped meter. Maybe that goes with the banana plugs. You can get a closer view of this vintage piece of equipment in the video after the break.
Even the outside description of the meter is interesting. There were several unique features. For example, if the meter goes full scale a little button pops out and disconnects the probes to protect the meter. Another unusual control reversed the polarity of the leads so you didn’t have to swap them manually.
Some of the other features will be familiar to anyone who has used a good analog meter. For example, the meter movement has a mirror under the needle. This is used to make sure you are looking straight down on the needle when making readings. If you can see the reflection of the needle, then you are off to one side and will not read the precise value you are interested in.
If you only want to see the insides, [Jeff] teases you until around the six minute mark. There are no active devices and this meter is old enough to not use a printed circuit board. The AC ranges work with a transformer and germanium diodes. The rest of the circuit is mostly a bunch of resistors.
The point to point wiring always makes us wonder who built this thing sixty years ago. You can only wonder what they would think if they knew we were looking at their handiwork in the year 2020.
We see a lot of meter clocks, but it would be a shame to tear this unique meter apart for its movement. Perhaps someone should make a clock that outputs a voltage to a terminal so you could read it with your favorite meter. This instrument was probably pretty precise for its day, but we doubt it can match a modern 6.5 digit digital instrument.
4 thoughts on “Amp Volt Ohm Meter Model 8 Mark III From The 1960s”
These were the “Bee’s Knees” meters when I started electronics. I would love one now.
The AVO meters worked well and were pretty tough, with an overload tripped by the meter movement (as mentioned in the video).
About 12 years ago and prior I owned a garage/workshop. One of my customers was a chap in his 80’s who still liked to work on his own cars. He was having trouble with some diagnostics and so he called in. He was using one of these, He called it a “Mega”, The back of it had been replaced with wood at some point but apparently he had it for a very long time. I used it to check his electrics and we successfully pinned down the problem with it (Faulty coil pack). It was an excellent tool tbh and I would be happy to have one in my current hobby garage.
A Mega is not the same as an Avo. Megas are for high voltage insulation testing. I grew with my Dad’s Avo and learned Ohms law fromis.
That’s just what he called it. Maybe he was referring to Megger the company that bought/owned AVO ?