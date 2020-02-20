We Ruined Status LEDs; Here’s Why That Needs To Change

Ah, the humble status LED. Just about every piece of home electronics, every circuit module, and anything else that draws current seems to have one. In the days of yore, a humble indicator gave a subtle glow from behind a panel, and this was fine. Then the 1990s happened, and everything got much much worse.
It’s Not The Technology, It’s How You Use It
The 1990s brought us much good: Nirvana, Linux, and of course the blue LED. Much like “Teen Spirit”, the latter quickly fell into overuse: the technology rapidly became the sigil of all that was new and great, much to the ocular pain of the buying public.
This decision ranks up there for stupidity with other such questionable choices as hiring a rental car at the airport, or invading Russia in the winter. A status LED, most would agree, is there to indicate status. It need only deliver enough light to be seen when observed by a querying eye. What it need not do is glow with the intensity of a dying star, or illuminate an entire room for that matter. But, in the desperate attempts of product designers to appear on the cutting edge, the new, brighter LED triumphed over all in these applications.
The pain this causes to the user is manifold. The number of electronic devices in the home has proliferated in past decades, the vast majority of which each have their own status LED. Worse, many of these are used in the bedroom, be it laptops, phone chargers, televisions, or others. With the increased brightness of these indicators, many of which are on all the time, the average sleeping space is lit like a Christmas tree.
The fad of using blue LEDs for power indicators only makes this problem worse. The human eye features special receptors sensitive to blue light that are not only used for vision.These cells are also used to detect the blue light from the sky, coordinating our internal Circadian rhythms to the Earth’s day/night cycle. Exposure to artificial blue light can interfere with this system, with research suggesting it may have a negative effect on sleep cycles.
Part of the problem is that the majority of LEDs on the market now are efficient, high brightness designs. These parts get included in designs with little regard for their excessive light output simply because it’s easy to do so, or maybe the designers have just failed to update their standard resistor value choices.
The fact is, if I can see a bright glow on the ceiling because I left Caps Lock on before retiring for bed, that’s a problem. The same goes for phone chargers and laptop chargers too. I shouldn’t have to wrap a device in several layers of electrical tape to hide a light that should be little more than a dim glow to begin with. If the device is reliable enough, I probably don’t need to be looking at it anyway!
Doing It Right
Of course, we love blinkenlights, and good status LEDs do serve a purpose. They tell us that we’re composing an highly aggressive email with the scary big letters, that our charger is indeed receiving delicious AC current, or that our monitor is receiving power but isn’t really, properly turned on (okay seriously, who cares?). Crucial as they are, there’s no excuse for getting them so badly wrong. It’s important to lay out a few rules to guide their proper implementation and use.
Excessive brightness should be avoided. As small LEDs can be easily dimmed with a simple resistor value change, there is no excuse for power or standby LEDs that light up a room. Instead, the level should be suited to typical use cases. 1980s home computers had no problems with excessively bright indicators, thus it is suggested that readings be taken from a sample of standard Amiga 500 power LEDs. The average value found should be the upper limit for power indicators on indoor electronic devices. It’s important to remember that you shouldn’t be looking at the power LED that often anyway, unless your hardware is highly unreliable. In that case, you have other problems.
Colors should also be standardised, or at the very least, chosen with some kind of thought as to effective visual communication. While I marvel at the pretty pink LED on Nintendo’s DSi, we had previously long established red as the color of a recording light, and thus there is little reason to differ. If your hardware must have a standby LED (again, really?), make it red or orange. Power LEDs should universally be green. None of this “blue for on” nonsense – it’s just showing off. It wasn’t cool in 2001, and it isn’t cool now.
The purpose of status LEDs should also be questioned. Too many LEDs, or too many colors, can be confusing. A laptop battery charge LED should be a single color, to indicate charging – ideally green. If it’s orange and green, what does that mean, exactly? Charging, and fully charged? Fault, and charging? If a user has to look up a manual to determine the meaning of a status LED, you can likely do better.
Flashing should only be used where absolutely necessary. LEDs for hard drive and network activity should flash, as they indicate a constantly changing state. Mute LEDs on a mixing board should flash, because they’ll save noob techs when they can’t figure out why no sound is coming out. On the other hand, a standby LED on a television should never flash, because if the TV is off, it’s because nobody wants to pay attention to it.
Hopefully, these rules serve as a starting point for hardware designers in future. No longer will a charging pad, designed for a bedside table, bathe an entire room in an eerie blue glow. A TV will not blink incessantly, keeping houseguests awake as they try to sleep on the couch. With a few changes, we may all rest soundly, free from glaring visual distractions as we go about our daily lives. Of course, this is just the opinion of one grizzled engineer. Be sure to sound off in the comments.
Opinion peices normally leave me something to gripe about but damn, yes you’re right.
Ok, so my gripe – we need a guide for people like me, utter newbies, on how to modify these lights to be less bright. If it’s soldering on a resistor (after working out the required value) that’s something I could maybe do on a charger or other device that’s not going to kill me (or hurt the wallet too bad if I messed it up).
Tape, black marker, nail polish, paper etc. It doesn’t have to be fancy to get the job done.
I have a center punch I just bash into it and sever the LED’s continuity completely. Works in most cases. Some devices want to check that circuit for continuity though. Very, very rarely.
Yup, that’s how we do it in our house. Easy and cheap.
You forgot Dark Matter.
Aluminum foil is particularly opaque. Less helpful for light shining through vents or translucent cases.
Mainly I use bits of post-it note strip, on the theory that I might want to remove it easily at some point. Battleworn equipment though I just sharpie them.
I like to use tack-it. Put a glob on and smear thinner until desired light level.
I haven’t found a decent product of that sort in Canada yet, was familiar with Blu-Tack and cheaper variants, but the only stuff I’ve come across here is nasty. It would be preferable to use random chewing gum one has found on the sidewalk.
PWM, mein Freund
an ATtiny85 intercepts the power and sends a pwm signal to the led. then you can make all of your LED’s breathe ;)
I use liquid whiteout, usually a drop will sit nicely in the indent where the LED is, and when it dries I just sharpie it black.
It greatly diffuses and dims the light so it is still visible when on, but I can easily ignore it at night.
I did this to a few home theater devices (Looking at you HDMI switch) that have LED’s bright enough to replace the headlights on my car.
Indicator lights have really specific and limited uses. Power, record, caps lock, CPU activity on screenless devices.
When you start getting into things like battery remaining, network activity, etc, I start thinking it would have been way better with an tiny $2 LCD and a button to turn it on/off.
There’s usually at least one useful bit of info to add that doesn’t need anything but more code.
Power adapters are the most unreliable part of non-mechanical stuff, and we all accept that even they don’t need indicators, so I really wish people would think twice on them.
But the worst is multiple fixed color bright LEDs. It looks like such garbage to randomly put blue, green, orange, and yellow in no particular order for supposedly decorative purposes. There’s never any real feeling of design or artistry, just some LEDs that happened to be in the bin.
Cheap mechanical keyboards do this and it’s terrible.
Perhaps another LED near the glowing LED to act as an LDR to modulate the brightness of the glowing one in relation to ambient light.
> The Amiga 500 … Even this is pushing it, though the color chosen avoids interfering with the human body clock.
Affordable blue diodes started only in late 90’s, amiga started in late 80’s, probably that’s the reason why it didn’t sport blue diodes.
The A1200 was a little less ideal though, had a bunch of 3 for power fdd hdd, and they were brighter, sometimes weren’t sure if one was on or off when the others were.
And if blue diodes would have existed and for some reason cost a fraction of a cent less, Commodore would have used them.
Once I’ve bought plant soil monitor. It shall blink red when soil is dry to remind me to water it up. I can’t get around my head why they designed it so it blinks green once a minute. I could not stand it blinking while I watched a horror movie at night or trying to go asleep.
Because if it didn’t blink green occasionally, you’d think the plant had enough water, instead of the battery being dead and the plant dying soon after.
B^)
Very good points!
IEC 60601-1-8 is the standard for alarm systems in electro-medical devices, and it spells out in great detail the colors, blink patterns and sequences alarm indicators should display. Developing devices that comply with this standard has made me carefully consider indicator lights in general. I addition, the usability testing medical device developers are required conduct has also shown me to consider how to accommodate color blind people too.
Unless I’m working on a standards compliant alarm indicator, I generally use fast blinking red to indicate a fault, solid green for ‘its all good’ and ‘you’re ready to go’, and slow blinking orange/yellow for ‘hold on, I’m not ready’.
Amen! And make them multipurpose and have an off or dim option.
Or, a “two tone” slide shutter to dim or quench the light.
I am a BIG fan of the dim status LED on the laptop power bricks… Plugged in but the laptop isn’t charging, is it the brick? is it the outlet? is it the plug on the computer? With the LED on the brick (Not so much a fan of the ones on the end of the cord although those DO help with finding it in the dark) and I do quite wish more power bricks (whether it’s for a computer or phone charger etc) had some sort of “I’m receiving power” indication.
I also agree with the some sort of standardization – Green should mean all okay, red should indicate a fault, yellow should indicate standby… For charging status IMO it should either be yellow/orange=charging green=charged… For battery status green should be 75-100%, yellow 25-75%, red <25%, and maybe blinking red = almost dead.
Two LEDs for the power brick, one for it receiving power, and another to indicate it is producing (the correct) power.
B^)
Just one is enough. You can test if the output is delivering the juice with your tongue.
Ideally, the LED should adjust its brightness based on ambient conditions. LEDs need to be brighter to indicate status in direct sunlight, barely passing any current at all to be detected at night.
I can’t focus on blue LEDs, so it makes things like blue numeric displays really annoying.
In the section “Doing it Right” the author does it wrong…
“If your hardware must have a standby LED (again, really?), make it red or orange. Power LEDs should universally be green. None of this “blue for on” nonsense”
This opinion (presented as the “right” method) ignores the reality that red/green colorblindness is a thing. Using red for standby and green for power prevents these people from identifying the current device status. Sorry, but blue is a better choice than green.
I find it wonderfully ironic that this was posted on the same day as a tutorial on how to RGB counterstrike.