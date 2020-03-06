There was a time when you could hold onto a TV or A/V receiver for the better part of the decade and not feel as though you were missing out on the latest and greatest features. But today you’re lucky to get three years out of a “smart” TV before it’s either supplanted by a vastly improved version, or falls victim to some weird issue that (surprise, surprise) means you need to buy a new one.
Not content with the status quo of planned obsolescence, [aamarioneta] recently set out to add a sprinkling of modern convenience to a circa 2008 Denon AVR 2308 home theater receiver. Like any good A/V receiver, the AVR 2308 features a dizzying array of ports on the back panel, one of which happens to be for an external infrared receiver. This turned out to be the perfect place to jack in an ESP8266, earning this 12 year old receiver an honorary membership into the Internet of Things.
The interesting thing about this hack is that there’s actually no IR involved. Sure, the code could be used to drive an IR LED attached to the ESP8266’s GPIO pins, and the AVR 2308 would respond as if the original remote was being used; but where’s the fun in that? Thanks to the receiver port, they’re able to inject the IR codes directly into the device. It’s the same protocol, just without the photons.
With a simple web-interface running on the ESP8266, they can control the AVR 2308 from a smartphone’s browser anywhere in the house. From here it would only take a few more lines of code to tie it into an existing home automation system or add in support for Alexa voice control.
We love seeing projects that add modern features to older hardware, as that’s one less piece of gear sent to an early grave because its owner felt they were behind the curve. It’s getting a bit unfriendly out there for consumers, and anything that puts the power back into the owner’s hands is a step in the right direction.
2 thoughts on “ESP8266 Adds Web Control To Old Home Theater”
It would be totally awesome to make this work with other hardware, with an actual IR LED, a detector for training, and some software this could be a generic way to replace an old school remote with an app on your phone. Heck you could replace a whole pile of remotes, and for example make a “watch the Patriots game” button that looks up what channel the game is on, turns on the TV and changes to the channel.
This is nothing new. I do AV integration for a living and there are products on the market that do exactly this sort of thing. However the way this guy is going is much cheaper in hardware but costly in time and labor then using a keyturn solution that would only take a few minutes to a day to program depending on how much hardware is involved. The last system I deployed had five TV, 7.2 audio, six HEOS Amps, Apple TV, blueray and five DirecTV boxes with a URC MX Home Pro system. Took a day to program including creating scenes and jumptos. If I would of done it using a bunch of ESP8266 modules it would of probably taken me a few weeks.