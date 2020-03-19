Saving 4 Patients With Just 1 Ventilator

We all know that COVID-19 is stressing our health system to the limit. One of the most important machines in this battle is the ventilator. Vents are critical for patients experiencing the worst symptoms of respiratory distress from the virus. Most of the numbers predict that hospitals won’t have enough ventilators to keep up with the needs during the height of the pandemic.
Now anyone with a walkman or iPod can tell you what they do when there is one music device and two people who want to listen: Plug in a Y-connector. Wouldn’t it be great if you could do the same thing with a medical ventilator? It turns out you can – – with some important caveats.
Way back in 2006, [Greg Neyman, MD and Charlene Babcock, MD] connected four simulated patients to a single ventilator. Ventilators connect to a patient with two tubes – an inflow and an exhaust. Using common parts available in just about any hospital, the doctors installed “T-tube” splitters on the inflow and exhaust tubes. They tested this with lung simulators and found that the system worked.
There were some important considerations though. The patients must be medically paralyzed, and have similar lung capacity — you couldn’t mix an adult and a child. The tubing length for each patient needs to be the same as well. The suggestion is to place the patients in a star pattern with the ventilator at the center of the star.
[Dr. Charlene Babcock] explains the whole setup in the video after the break.
Interestingly enough, this technique went from feasibility study to reality during the Las Vegas shooting a few years ago. There were more patients than ventilators, so emergency room doctors employed the technique to keep patients alive while equipment was brought in from outside hospitals. It worked — saving lives on that dark day.
The video and technique remind us fo Apollo 13 and the Co2 scrubber modifications. Whatever it takes to keep people alive. We’ve already started looking into open source ventilators, but it’s good to see that medical professionals have been working on this problem for years.
7 thoughts on “Saving 4 Patients With Just 1 Ventilator”
I guess you can mix different lung capacies by adding a valve just before each patient.
The problem is that the system is forcing a measured volume of air into the lungs of the patient. When 1 patient has significantly lower lung capacity, this means the resistance to getting air in is likely to be significantly different. This means that one person could get too much volume and/or pressure, while the other doesn’t get anything. There must be at least some balance
I bet this is going to save lives.
How many patients can you save with a leaf blower?
I’m not good in medical speak, but I understand enginurding stuff. I understand 25cm of water pressure.
Leaf blowers and vacuum cleaners can also blow and suck. Industrial screw compressors do so on a much grander scale, a few of them would be enough for a whole hospital. This also centralises conditioning of the air which makes it a lot easier, and for non fda approved ad hoc systems you probably want to assign some people to constantly monitor the system, which is also much easier on a big scale.
Over pressure can be turned into under pressure with a venturi pump.
But as I wrote before, if this is a serious need at the moment, then get some doctors who know what they need, together with a few engineers who know how to build industrial stuff.
It’s not so much just about supplying air at a certain pressure, it’s about delivering a precisely metered volume of warm, moist, sterile air at a controlled flow rate. And then extracting that air at a controlled flow rate.
The fan is the easy bit.
really just build ventilators. watch this series on what ventilators need to do https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iP_jN1qAPtI . centrifugal blower, pressure sensor, displacement pump ( eg automotive cvboots on an offset wheel) pressure sensor, arduino, 02 regulator & irrigation solenoid if we wanna get fancy … get onto it guys … if you have italy’s experience your grandma wont get a ventilator because a younger person needs it
the PB 840 Vent used in the video is a pretty old machine but an absolute work horse. and about as simple as they come pitty we just replaced and disposed of a bunch of them – 3 months ago we could have had double the amount of ventilators.