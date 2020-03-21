For any sort of precision machine, precision adjustability is required. For the hacker this usually involves an adjustment screw, where the accuracy is determined by the thread pitch. This was not good enough for [Mark Rehorst] who wanted adjustment down to 10μm for his 3D printer’s optical end-stop, so he made himself a differential adjustment screw.
Differential screws work by having two treads with a slightly different pitch on the same shaft. A nut on each section of thread is prevented from rotating in relation to the other, and when the screw is turned their relative position will change only as much as the difference between the two thread pitches.
The differential screw in this case started life as a normal M5 bolt with a 0.8 mm thread pitch. [Mark] machined and threaded section of the bolt down to a M4 x 0.7 mm thread. This means he can get 0.1 mm (100 μm) of adjustment per full rotation. By turning the bolt 1/10 ration, the relative movement comes down to 10 μm.
This mechanism is not new, originating from at least 1817. If you need fine adjustments on a budget, it’s a very elegant way to achieve it and you don’t even need a lathe to make your own. You can partially drill and tap a coupling nut, or make a 3D printed adapter to connect two bolts.
Fabricating precision tools on a budget is challenging but not impossible. We’ve seen some interesting graphite air bearings, as well as a 3D printed microscope with a precision adjustable stage.
9 thoughts on “Screwy Math For Super Fine Adjustments: Differential Screws”
“two treads with a slightly different pitch” Spelling of threads (not a nitpick– important word for search here)
Whilst we’re on the topic of nit-picking… “By turning the bolt 1/10 ration, the relative movement comes down to 10 μm.” Are we rationing screw turns now?
On the animated image: “Tiny adjustment can be made to the crean block due to the thread pitch differences.”
Crean block? Is that an actual thing, or should it say ‘green block’?
The second nut on a differential adjustment screw now has an official name.
Obviously the Crean block was invented by a Jobadiah Crean when he tried to screw twice at once.
Also, you can reverse the pitch ratios if you want to make faster, larger adjustments!
I think it would have been much easier to glue or weld two bolts threads to threads and then cut the head off the smaller bolt than it would be to machine new threads. But then again, I’m a software guy not a machinist.
It’s much much easier to keep the threads coaxial by cutting them both in a single setup.
And perhaps a more elegant and compact solution would be to drill and tap the end of the primary screw with the desired pitch of a differential screw inserted into it’s end, therefor not having the overall length protruding from the opposite end.
But I can see the original being useful with a captive bearing on the end, giving you a three point defined ratio adjustment mechanism. Picture an optical assembly with with three lenses, the one in the middle being adjusted at a separate ratio from the one on the end in respect to the one on the primary block. It could also make for an interesting pantograph type mechanism.