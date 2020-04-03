Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams sort through the hardware hacking gems of the week. There was a kerfuffle about whether a ventilator data dump from Medtronics was open source or not, and cool hacks from machine-learning soldering iron controllers to 3D-printing your own solder paste stencils. A motion light teardown shows it’s not being done with passive-infrared, we ask what’s the deal with Tim Berners-Lee’s decentralized internet, and we geek out about keyboards that aren’t QWERTY.
Episode 061 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- NIH Approved 3D-Printed Face Shield Design For Hospitals Running Out Of PPE
- Maker vs Virus (Germany)
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Professional Ventilator Design Open Sourced Today By Medtronic
- BCD To I2C: Turning A Nixie Counter Into Whatever You Want It To Be
- Can Solder Paste Stencils Be 3D Printed? They Can!
- 3D Metal Printer Uses Welding Wire
- Teardown Of Costco Ceiling Light Reveals Microwave Motion Sensor And Hackable Design
- A Soldering Lightsaber for the Speedy Worker
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
One thought on “Hackaday Podcast 061: Runaway Soldering Irons, Open Source Ventilators, 3D Printed Solder Stencils, And Radar Motion”
There is an update on the Medtronics thing! Dave Jones has done a video about it and apperently they have published lots of stuff after the backlash: