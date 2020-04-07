Real Engineering Behind Ventilators

Experts on cognition tell us that most people think they know more than they really do. One particular indicator for that is if someone is an expert in one field and they feel like all other fields relate to theirs (everything boils down to math or chemistry or physics, for example). This causes them to be overconfident on things they don’t actually know about. When it became clear that the current virus crisis might lead to a shortage of ventilators, many electronic experts set about to design low-cost easy to replicate ventilators. How hard is it, after all, to squeeze a bag once every few seconds? But it turns out, there are a lot of details you need to know to do it right. [Real Engineering] and [Real Science] joined to create an excellent video that covers a lot of what you need to know. You can see the video below. The video shows a few designs that — while motivated by altruism — would probably do more harm than good if used on real patients.
The video’s creator is a biomedical engineer who worked in the past for Medtronic — a maker of ventilators who, by the way, recently open-sourced one of their designs. They also had [Dr. Rohin Francis], who has a medical YouTube channel, fact check the video. and provide some on-screen background We learned a few new medical terms and found that a high-end ventilator made in one factory gets built at about 225 per week. They think they can increase to 500.
There are actually two different issues. First, the medical capabilities of the ventilator are important, of course. The bag that is at the heart of nearly all the recent “emergency designed” ventilators use, in some cases, can actually work against the body’s breathing mechanism. Too much pressure can cause barotrauma — injury to delicate lung cells due to overpressure.
The other concern is reliability. If my Arduino clock needs to reboot once or twice a day, that’s not ideal, but it won’t bother anyone. If the machine breathing for me hangs up ever, that’s a very serious problem.
[Real Engineering] thinks many of the commercial entities using ventilator designs to grab publicity are appropriating work from MIT that has been around for a few years. There are subtle features in the design that are not always obvious to people who might be copying or trying to simplify the design.
If you want to try your hand and making a simplified emergency ventilator, you really should watch this video. It mostly focuses on the medical side of things. For more on the safety-critical problems, we’ve talked about others raising awareness of that topic, as well.
We are all for hacking ventilators. However, we need to be sure we understand the problem isn’t just an electromechanical one.
8 thoughts on “Real Engineering Behind Ventilators”
Very nice video (3 days late, adafruit nailed it)
Because hardware don’t seem to be such an issue, why not joining forces on the software algorithm for such devices? As just few pressure sensors might be enough to control the whole system.
We can regulate and sense pressure simply with a low cost sphygmomanometer. The issue I see with the BVM machines is that they can’t keep up MEEP as the pressure falls to zero when you inflate the bag. Maybe the ones that run off a CPAP fan would work? Or some fan/bag combination. Temperature/humidity seem easy enough: Just run the air through a box with some warm, wet sponges. Bacterial growth could be an issue in there. I would love some good software for this.
Nothing is easy with a thermodynamic system. If you use wet sponges, in addition to potential contamination, you’re dealing with air cooling (not great if you are suffering from ventilating issue, you don’t want to add another trauma here). If you try to heat the (wet) air, you have to measure it not to burn the patient slowly.
Then you have the issue of synchronizing with the patient own rhythms. What is the patient starts to inhale while your pump is inflating ?
All in all, this video explains many issues (but not all) that proposed DIY systems don’t even took into account.
The first thing you need to design a good product is complete requirements – both functional and safety requirements. This is the thing everybody who came out with their own hack ventilator doesn’t understand. What is really needed are the requirements for a good ventilator, and then you can start work on building one. You MAY be able to reverse engineer the requirements from the design, but it’s very difficult to know you’ve captured them all especially the safety requirements.
a student team from TUDelft build one, and they have got the requirements published, https://www.operationair.org/en/design_requirements so they did that right. The device is made for when there are not enough normal professional devices, but it’s made in cooperation with medical staff, so safe to use and providing the right functions. AIRone is their first working prototype and will be clinical approved with all designs shared so other countries can also manufacture this device
Got it Hack O’Dayz?, then start building them instead of cute but USEESS milti color LED driverless robotoys. The Nation and world need ventilators NOW.
Egads, so many people thought it was like a motorized blacksmith’s bellows. Anyway, the How It’s Done part starts at about 7:50.
Medtronic / Covidien Released all the of the designs – everything, and I do mean everything – for the PB 560 Ventilator to the public.
The design vigor and testing that go into a medical device far surpass anything a consumer good typically experiences.
This is NOT the time to try and re-invent the ventilator. This is the time to figure out how to make a safe ‘ventilator,’ from what’s around.