[TJ] is a surfer, and drives his car to get to the beach. But when he gets there he’s faced with a dilemma that most surfers have: either put his key in your baggies (shorts) or wetsuit and hope it doesn’t get lost during a wipeout, or stash it on the rear wheel of his car. Hiding the keyfob by the car isn’t an option because it can open the car doors just by being in proximity to the car. He didn’t want to risk losing it to the ocean either, so he built a waveguide of sorts for his key out of aluminum foil that lets him lock the key in the car without locking himself out.
Over a series of trials, [TJ] found out that his car, a 2017 Chevy Cruze, has a series of sensors in it which can determine the location of the keyfob based on triangulation. If it thinks the keyfob is outside of the car, it allows the door to be locked or unlocked with a button on the door handle. If the keyfob is inside the car, though, it prevents the car from locking via the door handles so you don’t accidentally lock yourself out. He found out that he could “focus” the signals of the specific sensors that make the car think the keyfob is outside by building an open Faraday cage.
The only problem now is that while the doors can be locked, they could also can be unlocked. To solve that problem he rigged up an ESP32 to a servo to open and close the opening in the Faraday cage. This still means there’s a hidden device used to activate the ESP32, but odds are that it’s a cheaper device to replace than a modern car key and improves security “through obscurity“. If you have any ideas for improving [TJ]’s build, though, leave them in the comments below. Surfers across the world from [TJ] to the author would be appreciative.
9 thoughts on “Lock Your Keys In The Car On Purpose With Aluminum Foil”
Cavers too.
Buy an RFID bracelet or ring from Adafruit and use an RFID reader and Arduino to unlock the car/faraday cage.
Hide a sensor under a fender well, bumper or other hidden spot. Wave your hand it front of it and the servo moves. Make the sensor so you can move it from place to place, so no one can watch you once and know where it is. Something along those lines. Hell, put a switch behind one of the plastic body parts that give a little, then you just walk past it and push in the right area, and the servo, again, moves.
Howabout two pads on the roof you have to put your hands on then speak to a microphone hidden in the B pillar door gaps “I am a meat popsicle” and it will verify your voice print and open.
+1 Multipass points
If you have a car with a keypad entry it would make this much simpler.
Firstly, I’d say he wants to try that in a wide open field to be sure it’s not environmental reflections allowing him to do it, i.e. the big wall of aluminum siding he’s standing right next to that we can’t see in the video or similar.
Secondly. It does not look like a very complex operation to gain entrance to the car, which any criminally minded person may quickly pick up on having seen it once.
Thirdly. Even if fancified (Or maybe even more so) the box on dash looks too “interesting” particularly if it’s got wires going to it. Junkies will think you stick your GPS in there, and despite GPSs only fetching maybe $5 at a pawn shop these days, that’s $5 closer to a fix so junkie will happily smash through $500 of glass for it.
So suggestions..
Firstly: TEST
Secondly: Moar buttons… even 3 or 4 in a row, spaced one per finger, much harder to notice the “pin” sequence with only a small movement of each finger.
Thirdly: Run the wires under the dash console and come up right under the box, which should be disguised as maybe the foam or cardboard box of a popular burger chain, or chicken chain, that looks like it’s just carelessly left on the dash.
Oh for thirdly… don’t have to have the box permanently wired in place, which would be in the way of driving vision, or possibly airbags. (Check airbag locations before digging into dash) could use a regular 1/8″ jack socket in the dash with a mating plug on the box so you just plug it in on top.
Put a small closeable pocket on your trunks (baggies) and put the keys, inside a waterproof bag, in the pocket, a technological quandary solved by sewing.
Put a reed switch under plastic somewhere. Just touch that spot with strong magnet and contacts inside close.