KiCad Panelization Made Easy

There’s a new Python-based script that will panelize your KiCad circuit boards from the command line. The project by [Jan Mrázek] is called KiKit and works on
.kicad_pcb files to arrange them in a grid with your choice of mousebites or v-cuts for separating the boards after production.
When working with smaller boards it’s common practice to group them together into panels. This is done to speed up PCB assembly as multiple boards can have solder paste applied, go through a pick and place machine, and be sent into the reflow oven as a single unit. Often this is done manually, but in many cases this script will save you the time while delivering the results you need.
Let’s say you really wanted to make a whole bunch of those Xling open source Tamagotchi-like key fobs we saw a couple of weeks back. Using KiKit you can gang up six of the boards at a time, using “mousebites” to keep them together during production but make it easy to separate them after all the components are soldered:
/usr/local/bin/kikit panelize grid --space 3 --gridsize 2 3 --tabwidth 3 --tabheight 3 --htabs 2 --vtabs 1 --mousebites 0.5 1 0.25 --radius 1 Xling/hardware/xling.kicad_pcb xling_panel.kicad_pcb
You can see that the parameters let you set space between the boards, number of boards in the grid, width of the tabs, tab dimensions, number of tabs between boards, and even the radius of the curve where the tabs meet the board. These settings were pulled from the examples page, which demonstrates outcomes for many different settings options.
If you want to give this a try, we suggest installing directly from the repository, as improvements are ongoing and the pip3 version didn’t have all of the options shown in the examples. For us this was as easy as
sudo python3 setup.py install and then calling the script with the full path
/usr/local/bin/kikit.
Results from this board are both impressive and cautionary. You can see the top edge of the design is recessed yet the most up-to-date version of KiKit was still able to make the connection. However, how this affects the USB connector on the bottom of the board design may be something to consider before pulling the trigger on your panel order.
2 thoughts on “KiCad Panelization Made Easy”
If only KiCAD had panalization in it already…
Though, running a script like this at least bridges that gap in functionality in the mean time.
Sure is a lot better then how I currently do panelization.
I currently copy the whole project, add “panel” to the end of the project name.
Then I go into PCBnew and use the array tool to create the desired panel. Of course this means I need to do all V groving and mouse bits manually….
I also keep the two projects in a directory for that project/revision. A fair bit of manual work, but currently not all to much hassle, and gives decent results, not to mention that I can be very picky about where exactly I put the mouse bits.
You can also be picky about tab placement with KiKit. Just write few lines of Python code to describe your panel and your ready to go. KiKit is designed mainly as a library for easy panelization – it does all the heavy lifting of board substrate merging, KiCAD confusing API handling and abstraction about cuts for you. The CLI only covers the basic and the most common use cases – if the CLI should cover it all, you would basically came up witch custom language and.. why not use an existing one – Python?
Also, KiKit makes the work repeatable – once you change your board, you just call make and with no effort you get your panels. No change for making a silly mistake in you panel…