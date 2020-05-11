Open Source Pick And Place Has A $450 BOM Cost

Give your grizzled and cramped hands a break from stuffing boards with surface mount components. This is the job of pick and place machine, and over the years these tools of the trade for Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) have gotten closer to reality for the home shop; with some models diving below the $10,000 mark. But if you’re not doing it professionally, those are still unobtanium.
The cost of this one, on the other hand, could be explained away as a project in itself. You’re not buying a $450 shop tool, you’re purchasing materials to chase the fever dream of building an open source pick and place machine. There are two major parts here, an X/Y/Z machine tool that can also rotate the vacuum-based parts picker, and the feeders that reel out components to be placed. All of this is working, but there’s still a long road to travel before it becomes a set and forget machine.
The rubber hits the road in two ways with pick and place machines: the feeders, and the optical placement. The feeders are where [Stephen Hawes] has done a ton of work, all shown in his video series that began back in January. The stackup of PCBs and 3D-prints hangs on the front rail of the gantry assembly, is adjustable for tape widths, and uses an interesting PCB encoder wheel and worm-gear for fine-tuning the feed. [Stephen’s] main controller board, a RAMPS shield for and Arduino Mega that runs a customized version of Marlin, can work with up to 32 of these feeders.
So far it doesn’t look like he’s tackled a vision system, although the Bill of Materials does include “Downwards Camera”, confirming this is a planned feature. Vision is crucial in commercial offerings, with at least one downward camera for precise board positioning, and often an up-facing camera as well to ensure component position and orientation (if not multiple cameras for each purpose). Without these, the machine would be dead reckoning and that can lead to drift over the size of the board and the duration of the placement run as well as axial misalignment. Adding vision shouldn’t be a ground-up effort though, as [Stephen] chose to use OpenPnP to drive the machine and that project already has vision support. This will be much simpler to add when compared to the complexity of the feeders.
[Stephen] admits that much work still needs to be done and he would love to have help dialing in the performance of the feeder design, and fleshing out features on the road to perfection. Although we suspect that as in the early days of bootstrapping 3D printers, a project like this can never be truly finished. At least it’ll make his next run of LED glowties a lot easier to fabricate.
[Thanks Nils!]
5 thoughts on “Open Source Pick And Place Has A $450 BOM Cost”
Smoothieboard is the official controller for the OpenPNP stack. You can get RAMPS to work, but it’s not what’s most supported/dev for.
We’ve added/modded quite a few things over the years based on the feedback of the OpenPNP project/users.
OpenPNP RAMPS support is more a way for people who have a RAMPS laying around to use it for something.
I considered building my own SMT machine but I bought a machine from Madell instead. It cost me $14,000 but the machine includes the part rotation, up vision, down vision and their feeders do a good job. Sometime it comes down to a time verses cost decision and I made the right one. In the last 6 years I’ve owned the machine the time saved has more than covered it’s cost.
Also concerning reflow. A toaster oven makes a great reflow oven. I used one for years before upgrading to a $300 desktop temperature controlled reflow oven. And then I discovered that the toaster oven works just as well!!!
OpenPNP supports all that as far as I remember.
the feeders have always been a pain point for these things. First blush this looks like a good one. Best pick and places will go with something like an odrive and servos. I’m waiting on a machine for like $4K that has good feeders and 0402 size part placement with a servo.
You can spend an enormous amount of time on these things and in the end it may be better to just hand assemble or utilize a manual pick and place or human in the loop pick and place for the first few times and then pay an assembly house to do that rest. I’m one an evaluation now. I may update later.
For me a PNP is of limited value – I very rarely do more than 20 of any board, most of the time I’m doing the 3 that I got from OshPark.
So instead of PNP what I really want is PND – Pick and Drop, a machine that is driven by voice command where I simply ask for some number of a component and it magically shows up at a designated spot on my workbench.
Alexa, get me 6 100 nano 0603 caps
Hey Google Get me a 10k 0603 resistor
Even if it were just limited to chicklet parts it would save me a ton of time.