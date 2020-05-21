Don’t Worry, This Box Will Protect You From 5G!

As part of an investigation into opposition to 5G mobile phone networks in the English town of Glastonbury the BBC reporter [Rory Cellan-Jones] shared details of a so-called 5G protection device that was advertised as casting a bubble of 5G-free space around its owner. This set [The Quackometer] writing, because as part of his probing into the world of snake-oil, he’s bought just such a unit and subjected it to a teardown.
What he has is a plastic project box with a graphic on top, a switch and green LED on the side, and a battery compartment on its rear. Opening the battery compartment reveals a standard 9 V alkaline cell, but the real interest comes when the cover is removed. There is a copper cylinder with a coil of wire round it, though the wires from the coil to the battery have been cut. The active part of the device is simply a battery powering an LED through a switch, as he puts it the device is a £50 ($61) poor quality torch (flashlight). Of more interest is the copper cylinder, which he identifies as a short piece of copper water pipe with two end caps. He doesn’t open it up, leaving us to expect that whatever mystical component deals with the RF must be concealed within it. This is not the usual Hackaday fare, but we know our readers are fascinated by all new technologies and will provide plenty of speculation as to how it might work in the comments.
The BBC story is worth a read to give a little background. If you are a non-Brit and you have heard of Glastonbury it is probably for the famous summer music festival held on a neighbouring farm, but the town is also famous for its connections with Arthurian legend and in recent decades for having become a centre for New Age mysticism. It has also become something of a hotbed of activism against the spread of 5G mobile networks, and has made the news this week because of concerns over the impartiality of a report condemning the technology released by its local government. If you have an interest in the 5G saga then brace yourselves for this document being used to lend a veneer of official credibility.
We’ve spent a while covering 5G issues, and given that some aspects of the story are shaping up to be a gift to technical journalists that keeps on giving, no doubt we’ll bring you more in due course. Devices such as the one featured here could even supplant audiophile products as a source of technical wonderment!
Cut wires? I would’ve though the writers at hackaday would recognize a dual-line spark gap stabilized RF discombobulation crystal, even if its clearly an older model. Be better guys.
Wonderful. Thanks. I heard people are destroying towers in Europe
My feed and farm store tried to talk me into an animal injection that someone said cured them of Covid-19 symptoms. I passed. Not enough cash on me for snake oil.
But don’t let me stop you!
didn’t hear anyone destroying any towers here, must be in Russia or something.
How quickly this product is dismissed!
I can’t find any evidence, any study that disproves it.
Maybe instead of being so critical, we should consider that it could be true that in the presence of 9V LEDs, 5G does not cause COVID-19.
“could be true that in the presence of 9V LEDs, 5G does not cause COVID-19”
A testable hypothesis! Excellent! This is how science is done!
Now, to test the it, we need to introduce the virus to users of the device to see if they contract the disease.
Specially if the sealed copper pipe contains a sample of the virus. The coil around is meant to make it resonate at the frequency of the virus which in turn is out of phase with the 5G signal, cancelling it :P
Now people, this is true science!!
Our current understanding of RF does appear to support the idea that, in the presence of 9V LEDs, 5G does not cause COVID-19.
But wait, how fast does this contraption drain it’s batteries? You know how things are – follow the money, right? Just what IS it that BIG NINE VOLT doesn’t want us to know??
You simply flip the switch on and off at whatever frequency you want to jam, for instances if you flip it 2.4 million times per second you can transmit on wifi. The coil and unconnected line is a combination RF filter and antenna. The RF Filter prevents interference with the old Radio Shack 2 way headsets that he uses. Who needs 5G.
Is it bad that I want to make a few of these now?
I was just thinking, well, legions of electrical engineers are stuck at home with time on their hands and looking for extra income right now. I bet they could optimize this design for much better price/performance ratios. Hm. I should make that performance/price ratio so I don’t have the possibility of a divide by zero error.
But: copper pipe with no end caps and BLUE LED’s INSIDE THE COPPER PIPE would surely do a far better job. That way it’s a directional antenna and emits short wave radiation that disrupts viral genetic material.
The thing is that you can make a lot of money with this kind of devices. If marketed right, there is a huge market for this (no, I’m not joking, never underestimate human stupidity).
Ima order some PCBs covered in new-agey looking fractal and spiral antennas with a sensitive detector diode and a low power LED and sell them with claim “Soaks up 5G signals and turns them into harmless red light” … hole in the top to dangle off windchimes, dream catchers, sun catchers etc and I’ll sell a million…
I am not sure if this was meant as satire, but this is definitely a hoax, and a poor one at that. In times like these we should refrain from posting/sharing stories like this, there are stupid people that believes these things and it makes it that much harder to get to the truth.
And it only takes 4th grade education to determine that this is fake, there is absolutely no tin foil in this design. You cannot stop a virus without tinfoil, any scientist worth his salt knows this…..