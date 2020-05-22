Hackaday Podcast 068: Picky Feeders, Slaggy Tables, Wheelie Droids, And Janky Batteries

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys ride the rails of hackerdom, exploring the sweetest hacks of the past week. There’s a dead simple component feeder for a pick and place (or any bench that hand-stuffs SMD), batteries for any accomplished mixologist, and a droid build that’s every bit as cool as its Star Wars origins. Plus we gab about obsolescence in the auto industry, fawn over a frugal microcontroller, and ogle some old iron.
Direct download (~60 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 068 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- 2020 Hackaday Prize Reveals Four Open Challenges And New Dream Team Program
- Join us on Saturday: Microcontroller Show & Tell
- Find more live online fun: Hackaday Classes and Events
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Printable, Castable Feeders Simplify Pick-and-Place Component Management
- 60’s Natural Gas Pipeline Computer Retires To Play Games
- Ultra-Cheap Microcontroller Powers Addressable 7-segment Display
- Building D-O, The Cone Face Droid
- The 19th Century, When Gravity Battery Meant Something Different
- Whiteboard Plotter Rocks Three Colors And An Eraser
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks: