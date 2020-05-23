Here we go again: The 2020 Hackaday Prize has just been announced! And as usual, we want to see you all using your powers for good, to help make the world a better place. The twist this year is that four nonprofits have been selected, and your job is to help them with their goals: developing solutions to aid ocean conservation, creating or redesigning open-source assistive tools for people with cerebral palsy, designing modular housing for communities in need, and engineering open-source medical and technical tools that can be easily built in the field.
How often have you wanted to help, but been held back by lacking the background knowledge of which problems to tackle, or where to start? That’s the point of teaming up with non-profits that already have a very tangible need right now.
Oh, and did we mention the prize money? Not only can you do good, but you’ll also do well! The Best All Around Solution gets $50,000, there are four $10,000 prizes, one for each non-profit, $3,000 honorable mentions, a $5,000 wildcard, twenty $500community-chosen prizes, and then the twelve two-month Dream Team grants.
Pshwew! There’s something for everyone, and that’s made possible by our sponsors:Supplyframe, Digi-Key, Microchip, and ARM.
We’ve got four good ways for you to do good. Get out there and get hacking!
2 thoughts on “Start Your Engines!”
Dear Hackday:
If you can afford to give away USD2E5 then please also try to give some decent camera’s to your staff which go to such events and write reports / youtube vid’s etc about it.
As short as one or 2 years ago I was looking at a very wavy video presentation from Mike Harrison filmed by one of your personnel / volunteers with an obsolete interleaving camera, because that was “all that was available”.
It would be unfair to ask someone as Mike to stand still and not wave his harms during a presentation.
It does say this was brought to us by sponsors. My guess is the cameras are all the Hackaday folks personal gear (no sponsorship) – though with how cheap a reasonable but old DSLR is it would be nice if they did upgrade this stuff at least a little.