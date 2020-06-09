One of our favorite things about the cyberdeck concept has got to be the versatility of this mobile computing medium. Some cyberdecks lean toward making the user into a full-on Snow Crash gargoyle, and others are more fold-and-go like laptops. This discreet deck from [mustbeyourupperlip] looks as though it might have a PB&J and a bag of chips inside.
Instead, there’s a Gherkin. What? For the uninitiated, that’s a handmade 40% mechanical keyboard right there and it’s called the Gherkin. It has more keys than it appears, thanks to layers in the firmware. By long pressing any key on the bottom row, the entire map changes to access stuff like numbers and F keys.
This lunchbox is powered by a Raspberry Pi 4 and uses the official Pi display with the touch input enabled. Even so, there’s a baby trackball right there under the thumbs. [mustbeyourupperlip] designed and printed panels for both sides to mount everything, and those files will be available soon along with a more detailed build log.
You can do anything you want with a cyberdeck build — it’s kind of the point. Want to program microcontrollers wherever? Get your feet wet with a cyberduck.
Via reddit
5 thoughts on “Lunchbox Cyberdeck Is A Tasty Build”
It looks so Fisher-Pricey with the red case and yellow accents!
I know my RPI4s get a little warm. Maybe I missed it, but not sure how the RPI is cooled in this configuration. Neat little project though!
Looks like a baby Toughbook.
Why not go with a “Whiz Kids” lunchbox? Though more likely people would have a “Hackers” lunchbox.
Dang it, wish I hadn’t dismantled mine now that this is becoming a whole thing! I had one with a proper x86 system and desktop GPU. Dual 4k screens. PSU and all were in the case. C’mon, let’s see some decks that aren’t built around the raspberry pi! But this is great. I also took advantage of a pelican case-type setup.