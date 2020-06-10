Surely the most straightforward way of creating a smart power strip would be to take an existing model and hack in some relays that you could fire with a WiFi-enabled microcontroller. But where’s the fun in that? Instead of repurposing a commercial power strip for his recent project, [Md Raz] decided to just build the whole thing himself.
The project started with a 3D printed enclosure that could hold the electronics and three panel mount sockets. The use of heat-set inserts makes it a bit more robust for future upgrade work, but otherwise it’s a fairly simple rectangular design. Nobody ever said a power strip had to be pretty, right? In addition to the panel mount sockets, there’s also a AC-DC converter to step mains voltage down to 5 VDC for the ESP32.
In addition to the microcontroller, the custom PCB in the power strip holds a trio of MOSFETs connected to AQH223 solid state relay (SSR) chips. Once the ESP32 toggles the line attached to each MOSFET, the indicator LED above the outlet goes on and the appropriate SSR is thrown to turn on the power. With a simple web interface running on the microcontroller, all three outlets can be independently controlled from any device with a web browser.
If you’d like to limit your interaction with mains voltages, then we’ve seen some projects that commandeer the low-voltage side of a commercial smart power strip. But remember, putting a Raspberry Pi inside of a power strip might seem suspicious to some folks.
9 thoughts on “Building An ESP32 Smart Power Strip From Scratch”
While I appreciate the use of optocoupled SSRs for mains protection, the lack of creepage distance and bare low voltage traces right next to mains makes them kind of pointless.
Yuk. nice home project, but…
– those outlets hanging half an inch over the ESP32 board without physical separation,
– the MOSFETs used instead of optocouplers (like who would trust an AQH223 SSR … copy?)
– the relative proximity of the WLAN antenna with the mains cable… antenna
– those legendary robust Dupont prototyping cables used
– time spend on designing and printing the box in … PLA
That would not stand an ordentliche Zulassung von TÜV where I live
I would have preferred regular relays for this project. These SSRs are fairly small, and have no heatsinking, so it will be very easy to overload when plugging in typical household appliances.
I will take great care then, never to use it for table lamps, electric razors or phone chargers, and only use it for reflow ovens, table saws and my welder. ;-)
Good thing there’s no fuse or circuit breaker in the thing, then.
It’s got 3 sockets, so you can run your oven, table saw and welder all at the same time.
There needs to be some kind of Hippocratic Oath for people showing off stuff while shilling for companies like BotFactory. “Do No Harm” should apply.
I get that it benefits a company to show how to build something using their tools. But for a company shill to show people how to build something with incompetent engineering, with not even a nod to safety standards, is irresponsible. In the US, it could even be lawyer bait.
If you’re really wanting a solid, inexpensive (and safe!) network-controllable power switch, I can’t speak highly enough about digital-loggers.com aka webpowerswitch.com aka dlidirect.com Not a shill, just a happy customer who’s bought dozens of them over the last decade+.
At the very least, a fuse/breaker where the line voltage comes is in order. Even then, there’s so many sketchy aspects of this design.
If you must display crappy projects (which respect to eletrical safety), at least inform about those issues in the article. Not everyone is aware of the standards (like EN60335, EN60950/62386 and IPC2221) for mixing high-voltage with low-voltage circuits (which Md Raz clearly is not).