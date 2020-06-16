Designed to be used once and then disposed of, personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N95 face masks proved to be in such short supply during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic that getting a few extra uses out of them by sanitizing them after a shift seemed smart. And so we saw a bunch of designs for sanitizing chambers, mostly based on UV-C light and mostly, sad to say, somewhat dodgy looking. This UV-C disinfection chamber, though, looks like a much better bet.
The link above is to the final installment of a nine-part series by [Jim] from Grass Roots Engineering. The final article has links to all the earlier posts, which go back [Jim]’s early research on UV-C sanitization methods back in March. This led him to settle on an aquarium sanitizer as his UV-C source. A second-hand ultraviolet meter allowed him to quantify the lamp’s output and plan how best to use it, which he did using virtual models of various styles of masks. Knowing that getting light on every surface of the mask is important, he designed a mechanism to move the mask around inside a reflective chamber. The finished chamber, which can be seen in the video below, is 3D-printed and looks like it means business, with an interlock for safety and a Trinket for control.
We love the level of detail [Jim] put into these posts and the thoughtful engineering approach he took toward this project. And we appreciate his careful testing, too — after all, it wouldn’t do to use a germicidal lamp that actually doesn’t emit UV-C.
3 thoughts on “A Properly Engineered UV Chamber For PPE Sanitization”
A simpler solution is to keep the PPE in a warm and dry place for a few days.
Reasonably powerful bulb, good, exposure time, yeah, wishful thinking again. While he has actually used the right figures for coronavirus 1mJ/cm^2 instead of the feeble 10 times less power required to get rid of drinking water concerns like giardia and e-coli, it seems he has forgotten that he has a limited kill zone right next to the lamp, and while he calculates that half the mask is exposed at once, it’s obvious to the naked eye that no more than a quarter of each side is getting adequate exposure at any one time. Therefore it needs 4x longer exposure at least, if not 6x. Also the inside front of the mask cannot get nearer than about 3″ plus the clearance to the bulb, so that gets 16x less exposure than all the parts that can be rotated close to it. Since I would worry that the valve area could be a trouble spot, virus getting sucked in during the time it takes for the valve to close on inhale, so being on the inside of the valve there, then this is cause for concern.
Just did one of these, and had a really good team for it.
We ended up using ray tracing to map the direct and indirect paths for our 438W, with 146W of that being pure UVC, using a 60% bounce off polished AL. We needed 12 elements to get even coverage with acceptable drop-off.
End result was worst case kill time for direct exposure of 10s anywhere in the 27^3 in box.