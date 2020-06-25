A process design kit (PDK) is a by now fairly standard part of any transformation of a new chip design into silicon. A PDK describes how a design maps to a foundry’s tools, which itself are described by a DRM, or design rule manual. The FOSSi foundation now reports on a new, open PDK project launched by Google and SkyWater Technology. Although the OpenPDK project has been around for a while, it is a closed and highly proprietary system, aimed at manufacturers and foundries.
The SkyWater Open Source PDK on Github is listed as a collaboration between Google and SkyWater Technology Foundry to provide a fully open source PDK and related sources. This so that one can create manufacturable designs at the SkyWater foundry, that target the 130 nm node. Open tools here should mean a far lower cost of entry than is usually the case.
Although a quite old process node at this point (~19 years), it should nevertheless still be quite useful for a range of applications, especially those that merge digital and analog circuitry. SkyWater lists their SKY130 node technology stack as:
- Support for internal 1.8V with 5.0V I/Os (operable at 2.5V)
- 1 level of local interconnect
- 5 levels of metal
- Inductor-capable
- High sheet rho poly resistor
- Optional MiM capacitors
- Includes SONOS shrunken cell
- Supports 10V regulated supply
- HV extended-drain NMOS and PMOS
It should be noted that use of this open source PDK is deemed experimental at this point in time, and should not be used for any commercial or otherwise sensitive applications.
3 thoughts on “Creating A Custom ASIC With The First Open Source PDK”
Damn 130, thought there were academic tools around that could do 22… mind you that’s not so much a kit/IDE, but this tool for that, etc.
Just a github page, with some very bare-bones “documentation” a code of conduct, and not much else.
Call me when they have synthesis models, .lib files, gds2 files, lef files, def files, verilog simulation models, timing models, ATPG models, scan insertion models, SPICE models, DRC/ERC/LVS rule decks, and all the other cell views required for synthesis, test, and rtl to GDS2.
Interesting project. Not much to work with yet, but it has just started up. It looks to belong to the “check this bookmark in a month” category. Back in college, I messed with an open-source ASIC design tool that only supported a couple of metal layers, but I’ll be damned if I can remember the name of it.