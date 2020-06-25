Teardown Of The Singaporean COVID-19 TraceTogether Token

A large part of fighting against the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is the practice of contact tracing, where the whereabouts of an infected person can be traced and anyone who has been in contact with that person over the past days tested for COVID-19. While smartphone apps have been a popular choice for this kind of tracing, they come with a range of limitations, which is what the TraceTogether hardware token seeks to circumvent. Now [Sean “Xobs” Cross] has taken a look at the hardware that will be inside the token once it launches.
Recently, [Sean] along with [Andrew “bunnie” Huang] and a few others were asked by GovTech Singapore to review their TraceTogether hardware token proposal. At its core it’s similar to the Simmel contact tracing solution – on which both are also working – with contacts stored locally in the device, Bluetooth communication, and a runtime of a few months or longer on the non-rechargeable batteries.
The tracing protocol used is BlueTrace, which is an open application protocol aimed at digital contact tracing. It was developed by the Singaporean government, initially for use with their TraceTogether mobile app.
This smartphone app showed a number of issues. First is that Apple does not allow for iOS apps to use Bluetooth in the background, requiring the app to be active in the foreground to be useful. Apple has its own tracing protocol, but it does not cover the requirements for building a full contact graph, as [Andrew] covers in more detail. Finally, the app in general is not useful to those who do not have a recent (compatible) smartphone, or who do not have a smartphone at all.
A lot of the challenges in developing these devices lie in making them low-power, while still having the Bluetooth transceiver active often enough to be useful, as well as having enough space to store interactions and the temporary tokens that are used in the tracing protocol. As Simmel and the TraceTogether tokens become available over the coming months, it will be interesting to see how well these predictions worked out.
13 thoughts on “Teardown Of The Singaporean COVID-19 TraceTogether Token”
Whatever problems the phone software might have, everyone has one. Nobody has this hardware. Even if given away for free, how would you convince people to carry this with them?
> how would you convince people to carry this with them?
By having a well-educated population that hasn’t been brainwashed out of the concept of social responsibility.
The concepts of privacy and freedom of association are part of social responsibility. And even if this respected it, your statement is impotent and does about as much good as shaking your fist at the sky for raining on you. “Oh we should just have a population that always does the right thing, that’ll do it.” How do you propose that happens? You’re effectively just moaning about the people around you, being a misanthrope. That’s not socially responsible or empathetic, is it?
Corona is a real and serious situation, but people like you have kind of crypto-politicized it and used it as nothing more than an armband showing which party is which, and that has doomed us. By making the response inherently critical, we’ve guaranteed that none of these schemes will ever be adopted by about half the population no matter what we do. And that means they will never work. Great.
critical should be political*
Are you saying the person moaning about his/her neighbors is the misanthrope or the people he/she is moaning about are the misanthropes?
Logically, the people not caring about everyone around them should be be the misanthropic ones, but you seem to be pointing the finger in the wrong direction, thus my confusion.
**everyone** does not have one. I don’t. Many people I know – more concerned with privacy and security than “convenience” – don’t have one.
Like wearing a mask – it saves jobs, expands opportunities/activities, reduces probability of further broad lock downs.
(Tried to post this once, but it disappeared).
Citation needed for the contact tracing. The masks are proven, but people are making a leap for this one because “it sounds reasonable!”
There’s plenty of situations where it has been implemented badly and only resulted in people’s personal lives getting aired out and ruining them without significantly lowering the spread of the virus. You people are too eager and not critical enough. Now all we do is label people conservative chuds if they’re against any part of the corona precautions whatsoever, or else they’re dumb libs if they’re for it. It’s like supporting the Iraq war in a way. All these “believe science” people don’t really mean science—they mean whatever gets trotted out, regardless of what it is or what dubious place it came from. That’s just gullibility.
I definitely believe the disease is real and that countermeasures are needed, but we are fooling ourselves if we think all these totally unprecedented, untested, barely-studied mechanisms are scientific and rational! Who told us that a years-long global shutdown was a workable idea? A guy who studies the spread of viruses. Is that enough credentials? Of course it isn’t! That kind of enormous undertaking spans so many more disciplines other than epidemiology. Was it predictably very idealistic to expect a quarantine could last that long throughout the entire modern world? Yes it was! This was doomed from the start and anybody who thought about it critically could see that. All of these are opportunistic power grabs and half-assed attempts to avoid official accountability and blame, that’s it. None of it was meant to work.
Yeah, go jump in a burning building. There is no way to do this which respects privacy. I’ve seen all the little explanations and I understand them just fine, but you people aren’t used to thinking from an adversarial viewpoint AT ALL. You have no malicious imagination whatsoever. Cross-reference any of this data in the right way with plenty of readily-available and easily-acquired data sets on the public and it could all be deanonymized.
And this further normalizes not only constant surveillance, but the erosion of our freedom of association. Whatever little scrap of that is left. And for all that, the evidence is really quite scant for contact tracing’s effectiveness versus other methods. THIS IS A 9/11-STYLE SURVEILLANCE GRAB. It’s opportunism. Don’t help these people! Don’t feel like you’re the most clever engineer in the universe and you can get it right! You will not. You don’t understand the basic motivation for these schemes. You aren’t clever and you aren’t a savior. You’re just somebody who tinkers with circuits and mediocre code. You should all be advocating for this stuff to be shunned and annihilated, not building it yourselves because you have the hubris of thinking you can do it in a privacy-respecting way. I don’t wanna hear about your brilliant cryptography scheme. It will be broken. PERIOD.
I mostly agree with you here. Bunnie mentions in his blog the notion that if the government behaves poorly people can simply stop carrying these things, thus ensuring that the government behaves properly because they have a vested interest in their citizens’ health or at least the money spent on the fobs(?). This is especially valid when considering a key fob, and less so when considering an app since no one wants to throw away their expensive phones they paid good money for, but people wouldn’t mind throwing away free key fobs. However, as you allude to, once the cat is out of the bag, the damage is done. The pixies don’t go back into the box. A fob is better than an app, but both still present problems. Privacy is too quickly given away in today’s world, but who’s that a problem for? Really only for the people who know its sweet taste. If you’ve never experienced it, you don’t know what you’re giving up. People born after the common use of the internet don’t have the same expectations, and they’re the ones who are going to be hanging around when we’re all gone, so … who’s to say what should be done? Probably some experts on pandemics I guess.
https://www.hoaxilla.com/page/wp-content/uploads/2013/03/aluhuete.pdf
Yeah… nothing like tracking your subject’s every move to ensure complete obedience to the ruling party. Never seen anything like that before. It can’t possibly have negative consequences.
-127 to +127 dBm? Powered by a CR2477? That I’d like to see.