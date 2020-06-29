[Jorvon Moss] a.k.a. [Odd_Jayy] is known as a maker of “companion robots” which he carriers perched on top of his shoulders. (I don’t know about you, but we’re getting some pretty strong Ash and Pikachu vibes.)
In one of his recent builds, he decided to give his companion bot a bit of sizzle. His Widget Dragon Companion Bot is an impressive 3D printed build, divided into a surprisingly few parts. The robot is controlled using an Adafruit Crickit, marketed specifically for robotics projects, and is easily programmed using the increasingly popular Microsoft MakeCode.
With a few servos, [Odd Jay] was able to animate his bot giving it more of an “alive” feel. Finally, he added a vape pen to give the dragon some pyrotechnic effects.
This is just the kind of energy we love to see here at Hackaday. While you’re around, take a look at some of [Odd_Jayy’s] other robot projects and head over to his Instagram page to see more real-time project updates.
4 thoughts on “Make Your Own Pet Fire Breathing Dragon”
Why not? At the last Maker Faire held in NYC, the lady ambassador from Hackster.IO went around with one. She said it was named Archimedes, after the Greek fellow who coined the word “Eureka!”, (which does not mean what all of you think it does). I thought it was a good idea.
Well here, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eureka_(word) it still means what I thought it meant, are you gonna swerve me to some lit urban dictionary definition?
I think everyone knows “Eureka!” means “Look at me, I am naked!”…
They are probably less shocked about being naked back in the days than we do now.
>Ancient Olympic athletes competed in the nude. The word “gymnasium” comes from the Greek word gymnos, which means naked. In ancient times athletes practiced in the nude to the accompaniment of music. They also performed naked at the Olympic Games.
Probably triggers a few censorship in the commenting system.