Let’s face it, those touchpads on laptops are awful, and were never meant to be the primary mouse for all-day use. Not that external mice are much better on your shoulder and neck in the long term — especially if you’re reaching past a 10-key and back to use it. So what’s the answer? What does a comfortable, portable mousing solution look like? Is such a thing even possible?
[Matias N.] has an idea: make the mouse an extension of your hand. The idea is that by wearing a battery-powered Bluetooth pointer on your thumb or index finger, you have a seamless back and forth transition with less overall stress. The trackpad includes a button that would be used to cover left clicks. To make it a full mouse, [Matias] plans to have extra buttons for right click and middle click, and a joystick for scrolling.
[Matias] started designing thumbMouse with a Blackberry 9900 trackball module in mind, but found it was way too slow for modern mousing needs. Turns out the trackpad module is much better suited: it’s a lot more responsive, and the movement is surprisingly sensitive.
Of course the standard mouse still has its place, but it can always be improved. As far as those go, this completely modular mouse might be the endgame critter.
8 thoughts on “Thumbmouse Keeps Your Hands On The Keyboard”
I don’t get it, how exactly are you supposed to use it attached to your thumb? Pinch your thumb and index finger together and manipulate it with your index finger?
I like the idea, but it seems like it might work better as something like a trackpoint module, something like the trackpoint module for the ultimate hacking keyboard.
Hi!
Eventually I will design a 3D printed case that allows this to be mounted on the tip of thumb/index (whatever works best). The opposing finger is used to operate the trackpad.
The trackpoint requires applying certain pressure and maintaining it. I don’t think it would be very comfortable. This works exactly like a tiny trackpad, so you can be precise and not require applying force.
Anyway, it wouldn’t be difficult to use a trackpoint instead of the trackpad. For the next board revision I will expose connections so that other kind of interface is possible (buttons, wheel, trackball, etc).
I think I need to see a video on this. The article thumbnail had a square object and I thought this was going to be a key sized “Pointing stick” similar to on a think pad.
There’s a video in the linked project page, but it’s short. I think this is cool but I need to see a better demo to understand exactly how the creator intends it to be used.
It works just like a touchpad, but the size of a thumb nail.
Hi!
I definitely need to have a better video showing how it is used. Right now I need to create a new board revision since I had problems with the BLE module I chose. The current design looks like this: https://cdn.hackaday.io/images/1780561592667909011.8ac6d723c94a3a23688af98c6302c12d (the trackpad is on the right, the sensor is on the other side). Here you can see it from the other side: https://cdn.hackaday.io/images/3363791591300463515.jpg
“Let’s face it, those touchpads on laptops are awful,” Started using touchpads in 1998 and never went back to anything else. Use them all day and night, haven’t ever found a better input device.
The touchpad in itself is not bad, but the placement on laptops really is, IMHO. They should be on the side (replacing numpad, if laptop has this) and buttons on top.