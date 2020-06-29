Updating The Language Of SPI Pin Labels To Remove Casual References To Slavery

This morning the Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) announced a resolution for changing the way SPI (Serial Peripheral Interface) pins are labelled on hardware and in datasheets. The protocol originally included MOSI/MISO references that stand for “Master Out, Slave In” and “Master In, Slave Out”. Some companies and individuals have stopped using these terms over the years, but an effort is being taken up to affect widespread change, lead by Nathan Seidle of Sparkfun.
The new language for SPI pin labeling recommends the use of SDO/SDI (Serial Data Out/In) for single-role hardware, and COPI/CIPO for “Controller Out, Peripheral In” and “Controller In, Peripheral Out” for devices that can be either the controller or the peripheral. The change also updates the “SS” (Slave Select) pin to use “CS” (Chip Select).
SPI is widely used in embedded system design and appears in a huge range of devices, with the pin labels published numerous times in everything from datasheets and application notes to written and video tutorials posted online. Changing the labels removes unnecessary references to slavery without affecting the technology itself. This move makes embedded engineering more inclusive, an ideal that’s easy to get behind.
The Technology Itself
Even though the terminology needs an update, the approach to how SPI data lines are designated is one of the best of all protocols because the *O*I/*I*O format stays the same even when the device changes. This is easiest to understand when thinking about a microcontroller that can act as either the “Controller” or “Peripheral”. A controller will always send out its data on the COPI line (controller out) and receive data back on the CIPO (controller in). Now, the same device acting in the peripheral role retains the exact same pin labels. It just begins listening on the COPI line (peripheral in) and sending on the CIPO line (peripheral out). Under this naming scheme, the controller is always the device that controls the clock.
The SDI/SDO labels have most commonly appeared on devices that lack the ability to serve as an SPI controller (think sensors or LCD screens). But here’s the problem, when you have three or more chips in a design, which SDI lines get connected to SDO lines? Even with two chips, if one port is called SDI and the other is called SDO, what name do you assign to the wire? It’s the UART RX/TX problem all over again.
Retaining the COPI/CIPO paradigm, the problem is answered without any knowledge at all of function: all COPI lines should be connected to one another, as should all CIPO lines. Brilliant.
We Can All Decide to Make This Change
SPI is a de facto standard which Motorola published starting back in the 1980s. It’s simple and it works well, becoming one of the two most widely used chip to chip communication protocols along with I2C. But it’s not governed by a ruling body. That means, to change the pin names, all it takes is for people to decide we should change them. That’s what’s happening here.
With hardware manufacturers like Sparkfun and Adafruit, and the Open Source Hardware Association adopting the SDO/SDI and COPI/CIPO labels, the effort gets a jump start. I encourage you to make the changes in your own schematics, software, and documentation.
The hardware world isn’t the only place removing references to slavery from design specs. The OpenZFS project changed references to “slave” in the code base to “dependent” which was also abbreviated as “dep” for variable names. An article in Ars Technica published on the OpenZFS change also references a paper published by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) standards organization recommending a shift away from oppressive language being included in defined standards.
The history of slavery is a dark and disturbing one, and its casual inclusion in engineering can be hurtful. In this time of introspection sparked by massive protests over racial inequality, systemic racism, and violence within law enforcement, this is one small but meaningful change the hardware world should choose to adopt. And one that I wish had been adopted long ago.
130 thoughts on “Updating The Language Of SPI Pin Labels To Remove Casual References To Slavery”
How does changing the name of a term make something more inclusive? There is nothing stopping anyone from being interested or working in the field.
If you insist that there’s no racial biases preventing POC from entering tech fields then you must live in one really nice bubble where you’ve never had to hear about it, and have therefore been complicit in it. It is absolutely a thing, don’t pretend it isn’t. Bringing visibility to issues of race in the field can only be a benefit.
He is saying nothing of the sort. Do you really believe that people are prevented from entering a tech field because there is “master” and “slave” written in some IC’s datasheet? Don’t be ridiculous.
Of course there is racism and racial biases. And of course those should and need to be addressed. But rewriting a datasheet to erase a perfectly valid term in the name of a crusade against racism does absolutely nothing to that effect.
And what will be next? Are we going to stop teaching kids about ancient Greece and Rome (“Hey, they owned slaves!”)? Or about nazis? (they used slave labor in factories and to build a lot of fortifications during WWII) Or not before we have replaced all mentions of slaves and slavery with some politically correct term that nobody will understand?
People aren’t offended because an IC has a master or slave role. They are offended and protesting because their human rights are being denied and trampled on, only because of their skin color. And many also because we, the whites, are desperately trying to “do something” to assuage our guilty consciousness – by doing ridiculous things like renaming “master”/”slave” in SPI so that we can feel good about it – all the while no real changes of consequence are made.
Hear, hear. This whole comment stream is a great example of how the loudest voices can be the most wrong. The rest of the world is listening instead of yelling.
Well, at least it won’t give a certain impression about USA for people from, say, my culture :)
I seriously doubt that your culture is untouched by slavery, considering it was a ubiquitous, world-wide phenomenon predating written history.
There was a form of slavery here, of course – but I can’t imagine anyone using these words for naming something
I’m honestly all for it, especially the inclusion of the SDO/SDI acronyms. I hated the MISO/MOSI acronyms because they were just kinda confusing to me. Also changing Slave Select to Chip Select just brings SPI more in line with a lot of other digital protocols that I’ve seen that already use CS.
I like this quite a bit.
C’mon! Admit it, you hate MISO, because Jar-Jar-Binks!
Maybe leave the jokes out of the comment thread on this article?
No. This is an unserious topic being pushed by unserious people, and these ridiculous frivolous changes should NOT be treated seriously.
If you think this is serious, then you are not a serious person.
I was working with SPI last week and just thought to myself I love how MISO (master in slave out) and MOSI (master our slave in) are brilliantly clear.
I still have to draw on paper when I router UART lines to make sure I’m connecting TX to RX as foolish as that sounds.
I do not support this. Computers cannot be enslaved. Drawing moral equivalents between humans and computers is insulting to the humans.
This is future proofing…
For when we become the “Peripheral”.
Well then for making me “Ha!” And then wince at the idea it may come to pass.
Is this a joke, or do you really not understand why this change was made? I’m genuinely confused.
Nobody is drawing an equivalence between humans and computers.
I have to agree with you…
This is stretch. My understanding of the situation is that people of color want equality and to not be beaten/shot/choked to death by the police. This seems like a knee jerk reflex at best. The intention is good but the action is pointless. It does nothing to address the actual issues at hand. It simply screams “look, I’m not racist because I changed this one thing that wasn’t actually a burden on anyone!” You’re not helping. Your just trying to avoid the very slim chance that someone might call you a racist for a coding/hardware convention that you didn’t even create.
Do something more constructive, let your employees have an extra day off or two to go join a protest, vocally support the movement by saying so officially as a company, donate actually money to a group or organization that is actively working to end racial inequality.
There was a simpler way to deal with this if it was truly an issue. Switch to Master/subsidiary, that removes the slavery reference and allows the acronyms and coding to remain the same going forward.
Erasing the past does not make the future safe from re-inventing it.
@Mike,
FYI, this is not a frivolous comment.
I’m sure you’re fighting very hard for this part of history to be taught in schools. Thank you for your service.
That would be great! When I first met this notation, it was quite an unpleasant experience, I generally accepted it only because I thought “ok, I’m not from this culture, maybe here master/slave words don’t have this huge negative narrative, I should not think too much about it”. At least I can’t imagine how someone from my culture could have used such naming in electronics if it was their choice. I’m really glad that now I have a good alternative :)
IMHO, it is not wise to delete all references to slavery. It is more a reminder that we were wrong and how we are growing, than an apology for those acts.
So changing the pin labels on digital devices also magically erases the history books that can also be used to learn about bad things that happened and how we can avoid repeating them?
I totally agree with you
This is a terrible argument. Nothing about using “slave” on a pin serves as a useful historical teaching tool. If you’re concerned about this, please fight for making school material more reflective of our actual history.
But imagine going to work every day, tasked with engineering a system of masters and slaves. Couldn’t that mess with you a bit if you had a connection to slavery in your family history?
The concept of controller and peripheral comes from the relationship between devices in s technical system, while the concept of master and slave comes from something people do to other people. There is no rational reason to be against these changes.
Virtue signaling. Nothing more. With the result of established terminology having Yet Another Alias and a nightmare in keyword searching between documentation old and new.
With the large body of existing docs and designs, this will have the effect of confusion, likely frustrating more newbies away from the field than how many could be possibly attracted by th emeaningless name changes.
Right because no terminology in electronics has ever changed. Nobody used to call Hertz anything other than Hertz (cough-cough cycles, or even better, kilomegacycle for GHz). The Capacitor was always a Capacitor, nobody ever called it a Condenser or something silly like that.
Language changes and it’s been pretty widely experienced that differences in old vs. new terminology is something that just gets dealt with.
People are intelligent enough to manage, and insisting that it’s going to be super hard because the names are slightly different is simply insulting everyone in the field.
It is pretty easy once you have the concepts already understood. Then the old literature makes sense, it’s just another dialect.
When you’re new, all the synonyms for the same thing can be pretty damn confusing.
Then there’s the grep and keyword search. I doubt google will automatically make a synonym.
And more confusion. Take a multimaster I2C bus. The slaves can be controllers themselves, so multicontroller bus suddenly leads to ambiguities in interpretation. A peripheral can act as a master to another peripheral in a chain.
I wonder how many are afraid to speak up in the current climate, out of fear a comment like such could make them unemployable.
I think that the people who are already having a hard time finding jobs because of racial bias and discrimination don’t particularly care that you’re having trouble finding a job because you apparently talk about how much you love master/slave terminology on the internet.
And what is wrong with virtue signalling? At the very least, it is better than vice signalling. Vice signalling is in vogue these days, but doesn’t get a term, much less criticism.
On its own it’s just noisy and annoying and easy to ignore.
Once you get to renaming streets you are in the world of local confusion. Streets and subway stations got renamed after the Revolution and it took quite a while to settle down. Thirty years later I still sometimes remember the old name first.
Once your efforts spill into something more important, like established technical terminology, the whole world gets significantly inconvenienced, frustrated and confused.
The new replacement terms will likely be more ambiguous (“controller”, but… does it act as a master or as a slave? there are two controllers talking with each other![1]), easier to get wrong, competing with the established and resulting in both false negatives and false positives in searches. (Acronyms tend to get overloaded. Google doesn’t care that much about context. So now you have to exclude the falses for BOTH sets. Even the best search engines out there generally don’t support full regexp queries.)
[1] Easy when you run out of capabilities of a chip, and then split the task between two that have to communicate, things get tricky. Whole unit controller, display controller, servo controller, each can be slave on the bus.
How is it virtue signalling if POC tell us “we find this wording problematic”, and we react to it by changing the wording? That’s just basic human decency.
“if a POC tell us”
Please stop using noninclusive language. That statement makes it sound like a ‘POC’ can’t be included in the group. I am a ‘POC’ and I consider myself to be part of this group.
If we change or delete every word any one may ever object to, we will end up with a very thin, yet confusing dictionary. Sometimes people just need to shrug and go “meh, it’s about silicon, not about people”.
THAT.
Those who want to offend will find new words. No real effect.
Those who want to feel offended – admit it, the rush of the Righteous Wrath feels good! – will shoehorn offensiveness into anything on hand. Thus leading into continuous flux in words and meanings. Renaming things won’t pacify them for long, they will find another Worthy Cause, another Wrong Word.
Ok, so lets replace accurate terminology with vagueness just to make people “feel better”. We look for precision in our measurements, observations, and work. Should we not also do the same in our language? There was another utilitarian reason beyond it’s universality that Latin and Greek remained the dominate languages in science; they can be VERY exact in what they say. I am not arguing that we go back to these; I am arguing that we try to mirror their exactness. Eliminating and broadening definitions is the exact opposite.
You’re claiming that changing from master/slave to the more technical controller/peripheral is more vague? I’d love to know how you came to that conclusion.
…and what about the situations when the controller, the brain of the device, has a peripheral attached to one of its I2C ports, where the peripheral is acting as I2C master and sending data to the controller? With multiple I2C buses available this can be an expedient way to send data without having to resort to interrupts or polling.
How does master/slave make this any easier to understand?
Because these are two established words with precise meaning and little ambiguity.
But yes, we need more synonyms, more general confusion, more frustration, more missed knowledge because we searched for the too-old or too-new acronym.
What is vague about “controller out peripheral in”?
What if you have two controllers, in master-slave relation?
Even a humble ATmega controller can be an I2C or SPI slave, to another otherwise equal ATmega. And act as a controller to other peripherals.
OK, I appreciate the good intention, but let’s look at the practicals of it.
Who’s going to take the time to rewrite that one FAQ text file for that one obscure industrial controller from 2002 which so happens to be running a $50K gasifier somewhere in the middle of nowhere?
Who’s going to get a paintbrush and some nail polish and change the silkscreen of all the Sparkfun breakout boards out there?
Who’s going to make it clear that this is just a name change, not a change to the actual electrical standard, and you can in fact connect a MISO pin to a CIPO pin without worrying?
Nobody’s that concerned about changing every reference to a “condenser” or “cycles” instead of Hz in old datasheets or schematics from old radios, so I don’t see why this would be any difference.
Will it take a little bit of knowledge to know how to apply the new labels with the old ones? Sure. Does that outweigh the potential benefit in not only making people more comfortable but also being more technically accurate? Nope.
“Find: MISO”. “Replace: CIPO”. “Replace All”. Done. New silkscreens for new boards going forward. No one’s arguing for going back and changing all the existing boards.
You’re missing it. The whole point of this is to make going back and rewriting the old documents “normal”. It’s to get you accustomed to the idea that Your Betters get to rename anything that upsets them.
Or maybe what happened here is that some people pointed out that they personally found this wording problematic, and then some other people decided to show basic human empathy and decency and work towards changing that wording, and there is actually no conspiracy. It’s just decent people being decent people.
I see no evidence to support that.
Yes, that is what Winston did in “1984”,
it is all just newspeak.
Pointless. Even when we change every name, every term, every suggestion, when we have sterilised our language until it is void of any term, name or nuance that might offend someone, somewhere, we will still have hate. We just wont have any words to talk about it anymore, or much else for that matter.
Even doing this action now flags ME a software engineer of 25 years without a racist bone in my body as a racist, because I implement a Master Slave pattern in code or created a blacklist pattern or my git branch is “master”.
Slavery has little to do with racism. Just go away with this non-sense virtual signalling, context spill, ignorance.
The only mention of racism in the article is that the current wave of protests caused by it are giving an extra push to the adoption of more polite language. Slavery is dark on its own, and the analogy is inaccurate in most cases.
I have to agree, this is just so pointlessly dumb. It’s like demanding we remove words from the dictionary so that no one will ever be offended again (yeah, right. humans just find/make new words).
Just like every time they change (aka mangle) a website/webapp interface, people will eventually get used to it. But I don’t think that Controller/Peripheral really conveys quite the same meaning at all.
controller: a person or thing that directs or regulates something.
master: a machine or device directly controlling another.
peripheral: relating to or situated on the edge or periphery of something
slave: subject (a device) to control by another.
The former works a /little/ better than the latter.
Why is it so important to you that the pin label is offensive to people?
Slave:
“a person held in servitude as the chattel of another” (Webster’s)
“a person who is legally owned by someone else and has to work for that person” (Cambridge)
The key here is that bus masters don’t exploit the “slaves”.
Yes, “human trafficking” is such a nicer term than “sex slaves”.
Great article. This is something I didn’t even consider until recently but I’m glad it was brought to my attention. Obviously people can use whatever language they want but I’m glad projects like OpenZFS have taken the time to think about and implement changes. Changes like this aren’t going to end racism overnight but it’s something simple we can all do that does help.
Changes like this aren’t going to end racism, period. This is stupid. Racism is in how you *THINK* and how you *ACT*. People will simply adopt and appropriate *OTHER WORDS* to mean racist things. That is both the nature of people and the nature of language. This is about the stupidest thing I’ve ever read on this site.
Nobody expects this to end racism. People have made this change to be a little more inviting to people who aren’t white men. Clearly, this doesn’t affect you, so maybe you should engage your metacognition and consider why this upsets you so much.
No one expects this to end racism. I don’t think you are a racist if you use master and slave in a technical setting but put yourself in the shoes of someone who’s recent ancestors where enslaved. Try to think about this from anothers point of view
No different from someone requesting a MALE CONNECTOR and making me think about all the ways that society grinds men under its bootheels. See, we can play that game endlessly. THIS IS STUPID.
If you want to get that changed, then more power to you. I’m sure you could find some people that agree with you to join your cause. There’s no reason why we have to use the word “male” connector. I don’t really care either way, doesn’t affect me
“Male” and “female” connectors are also poorly named, you’re right. Plugs and sockets. Done!
It’s not going to end police brutality or cure cancer, but it’s a tiny change with very low impact to make quite a few people more comfortable.
History is like a git repository: you should not rewrite what is commited, good or bad
Thus, patching for a new current version.
The master branch will be the one with more visibility.
You do know that GIT is an epithet, right? When will we be changing that name??
Unless your government is backed up by self-documenting code…
Sorry but this is just ridiculous nonsense.
So are we going to erase all mentions of slavery and slaves from the history books and elsewhere too, because it could offend someone? Or, as someone attacked me on Reddit for using a word “victim” for victims of a crash because I dared to use it to describe something else than rape victims?
How does a change like this help anything to become more inclusive? Sorry but this is only doing a lip service so that we can feel good about “doing something”, the same like some vendors are selling kits of pink screwdrivers and tools targeted at women to be “inclusive”. All the while it does literally nothing to address the actual problem of racism (or misogyny).
Rasists aren’t racists because they write “master” and “slave” in their datasheets and schematic diagrams (where it is obvious what is meant) but because of what they are doing to other human beings. How does a change like this address that, exactly?
No one is even talking about removing mentions of slavery and slaves from history books. Why are you bringing that up? And no one is calling you a racist because you use “master” and “slave” in a technical setting. People just think that references to slavery in code, which is not a history book, could be harmful. No one thinks this will solve racism, no one is claiming that. For some people slavery isn’t a topic just found in history books. It had a real tangible impact on their families lives in the very recent past, shouldn’t we be considerate of that
“So are we going to erase all mentions of slavery and slaves from the history books” – erm… since when is a data sheet a history book? Please spare me the straw men, and think twice before posting such nonsense.
If the first sentence in your argument is a huge straw man, maybe your argument isn’t very good. It might be valuable to understand what exactly you’re arguing against in the future.
Nobody is asking for mentions of slavery to be removed from history books. In fact, that’s where they belong, but where they’re currently not.
Nobody thinks that racists became racists because the word “slave” appears in a data sheet, the point is that these words have actual emotional meanings to people whose family tree includes slaves, so while you might be totally okay with using the word “slave” on a data sheet, it can feel alienating to other people, and contribute to these people being excluded from tech.
I don’t mind changing MISO/MOSI to CIPO/COPI if the name bothers some people, but PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD STOP USING SDO/SDI!!!!
I have seen far to many schematic errors due to SDO/SDI. Most have been caught in schematic reviews – it is one of the things I always insist we check every time, but I have been called in to debug a failure and found that the design was changed from correct to wrong in the schematic review so DI was connected to DI and DO is connected to DO. Aaaargh! If we use MISO/MOSI or CIPO/COPI then it is obvious that you connect COPI to COPI and CIPO to CIPO. Forcing designers to remember that DI/DO have to cross is a error waiting to happen.
Amen! I’ve had at least a handful of revs be DOA due to DI/DO mix ups.
tx/rx is also my Achilles’ heel. cipo/copi ftw!
Next thing you know, the Beatles are going to have to change the name of their White Album.
I used to joke about changing I2C/SPI nomenclature about a decade ago.
My eyes are rolling so far back in my head it hurts. In fact, it may be causing me serious physical harm. Who do I see for compensation??? ;-)
“Slave” is an inaccurate analogy, because actual slaves work for free to benefit someone who doesn’t. The use in ATA to designate devices 0 and 1 is the silliest of all. The Ars article suggests some better alternatives like “leader/controller/primary” and “follower/replica/secondary”.
Slaves have to be provided with shelter and food, inter alia. The owner carries (or should) this responsibility. Even machines don’t work for free, they need their power/fuel and maintenance.
I think unpaid labor is “corvee” (when the subjects work for a feudal lord).
In technological context, “master” is the one who initiates the transaction, “slave” is the one who only responds. Who doesn’t talk unless spoken to. (Except out-of-band mechanisms like interrupt lines.)
So here it is one of the most unbelievable and stupid things i ever see in my life!
Thank you USA, if you didn’t exist, some one would have to invent you!
All this stupid action makes me believe that a world without the USA would be like the circus without the clowns!
By the way this kind of actions not only are stupid, abut also discredit a problem that unfortunately existis, erasing expressions, labels, brands, etc… , just by trying to stick them to racism is not helping the cause!
Choose your leaders wisely by vote and call them to Justice when they don’t comply with what they behave and make them accountable, that’s the way to go, not to go on extremism nonsense!
PS:
I will continue to use the expression MASTER and SLAVE in technology related stuff …
POSI – Primary out, secondary in. When it isn’t working you can just use the first three letters as the TLA.
PISO – Primary in, secondary out – when it isn’t working you can just use the first three letters to describe your mood.
…and when you have a board with a primary controller chip, one or more secondary controllers, each with multiple I2C/SPI buses that can be both master and slave…
So in other words, we’re trying to change/polish up language again? I give it another 50 years before ‘controller’ is deemed offensive and sensitive.
On a side note – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuEQixrBKCc
I find it very interesting that when a group is doing the least it could possibly do to show support, so much energy is spent fighting it. Renaming MISO and MOSI is such a small token of support just like changing a flag, moving a statue or renaming a git branch.
If those fighting these small changes would put the same energy in making slavery illegal in the United States (see amendment 13 – it is still legal right now which is a huge problem) and get their local government to reform police actions, this country would be on its way to be such a better place for ALL citizens, not just the few white rich citizens.
I could care less if they change it or don’t change it. It’s the STUPIDITY BEHIND IT that bothers me.
If those making the small changes would put the same energy in fighting real problems…
it’s a small change for the man but a big screwup for the mankind.
Having the same thing called fifty different ways is everything but inclusive for the newcomers. Yes, it’s easier once you get through the synonyms and understand that it is all one and the same thing. But imagine you’re a newbie, used to older docs (or newer docs) and suddenly getting datasheet with the new (or old) terminology. Can take hours if you’re unlucky. Took me a while back in the days to find out that TWI is a flavor of I2C.
At a threshold moment, frustration like this can lead to the board finding its way to the drawer, and the budding interest in electronics losing in competition to some other interest.
Maybe they should change the color too. Black? So racist. White silver pins? Racist. Owning a computer? Racist. Making a comment on my $1,000+ smartphone? Racist. Having a website and being able to write a blog? You guessed it, RACIST!
This is literally nonsense. No one is saying you are a racist by using the terms “master” and “slave” in a technical setting. For some people slavery isn’t a topic just found in history books. It had a real tangible impact on their families lives in the very recent past, shouldn’t we be at least a little considerate of that
Right, so changing the terms will magically make those people better, whole and restored. Good thinking. While we’re at it, let’s get rid of all the GENDERED terms too… like our male and female connectors. And how about those TRANSponders…. talk about bigotry. *ROLLING EYES*
Worse. It gives society a false sense of success, while the underlying problems don’t get fixed.
You can work to fix this and also work to fix underlying problems. This isn’t the only thing people are trying to change, obviously
No one is saying that it will “magically make those people better, whole and restored”. This is only a single step in the right direction. And why are you bring up male and female connectors. Do the words male and female have negative connotations associated with them ? No. Salve and master do!
Hum? Is it April’s fool already?…
Is this some kind of sick joke?
This has ro be one of the most idiotic articles I have ever come across in the tech field.
Let the woke idiots pushing this go pound sand or build a mud hut keep these clowns out of the tech field.
BTW the wokesters pushing this have no intention of getting into STEM because it’s hard compared to running around anc screaming “racist!!!” all day and then getting stoned while living off their parents wealth.
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped.”
People, 1984 was a warning, not a manual.
I am reading news articles these days that a year ago I would have assumed originated on The Onion, like a cosmetics firm changing the name of their whitening creams.
I always thought that “Idiocracy” was social satire.
Uhh no one ever learned the effects of slavery from a freaking microchip. Removing poor terminology is not 1984. Pick up a history book and put down your reference manuals….
Sigh, I could give current examples but this is basically political correctness, and virtue signalling gone amok. And does nothing to address the real causes of the problems faced.
I feel like the new acronyms say too much about the context of the interface’s implementation. I have systems where from a block diagram perspective a controller (microcontroller? overloaded term…) is a SPI Slave and a peripheral is a SPI Master.
Perhaps Manager/Subordinate would work better? That way the acronyms don’t need to change too, saving some of the most expensive/difficult changes (silkscreens on boards).
I’ve changed all my pata drives to cable select so as not to cause offence.
I think paragraph 1 is one of those few times you really wanted to use “effect” as a verb. “Effect widespread change” meaning to bring it about.
Honestly always thought it was a weird nomenclature, no need to anthropomorphize technology with such barbaric metaphors
So who is going to rewrite the Bible?
This is fantastic news. Thanks for sharing, Mike and Hackaday. Bravo, SparkFun!
This has nothing to do with racism. When I go to see my dominatrix I am still a slave.
So do we pronounce it See-Po/So-pee, or Key-po/Ko-pee?
This seems like a complete waste of time which is going to introduce a lot of confusion.
But think of the positives! You will be a woke SJW who is standing on the right side of history!
Your use of name calling in your reply shows that you do understand that language matters.
This change removes terms that are hurtful to some people from frequent encounters while doing their job. Consider making those people feel a bit more welcome in the engineering community by adopting this yourself.
This is what psychologists call “displacement activity”. When you can’t directly change something, people change something else that they can, even if it is not relevant.
There is also the problem of “backlash”. By pushing nonsensical changes, people react negatively to the whole idea.
I’m afraid this will cause a lot of people just to tune out BLM activism as little more than virtue signaling, when there are real issues to be addressed.
Solid burn.
Also, I’m at a loss to understand how “multicontroller” is confusing where “multimaster” is clear. Not the weirdest reasoning in this comment thread, sadly. Pretty sure that goes to the “yer erasing history, are ya gonna stop teaching WWII” crowd.
irrespective of the social impact, i think the new terms are clearer. +1