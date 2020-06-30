Experimenting With Vibratory Wind Generators

We’ve all got a pretty good mental image of the traditional wind-powered generator: essentially a big propeller on a stick. Some might also be familiar with vertical wind turbines, which can operate no matter which way the wind is blowing. In either case, they use some form of rotating structure to harness the wind’s energy.
But as demonstrated by [Robert Murray-Smith], it’s possible to generate electrical power from wind without any moving parts. With simple components, he shows how you can build a device capable of harnessing the wind with nothing more than vibrations. Alright, so we suppose that means the parts are technically moving, but you get the idea.
In the video after the break, [Robert] shows two different devices that operate under the same basic principle. For the first, he cuts the cone out of a standard speaker and glues a flat stick to the voice coil. As the stick moves back and forth in the wind, the coil inside of the magnet’s field and produces a measurable voltage. This proves the idea has merit and can be thrown together easily, but isn’t terribly elegant.
For the revised version, he glues a coil to a small piece of neoprene rubber, which in turn is glued to a slat taken from a Venetian blind. On the opposite side of the coil, he glues a magnet. When the blind slat starts vibrating in the wind, the oscillation of the magnet relative to the coil is enough to produce a current. It’s tiny, of course. But if you had hundreds or even thousands of these electric “blades of grass”, you could potentially build up quite a bit of energy.
If this all sounds a bit too theoretical for your tastes, you can always 3D print yourself a more traditional wind turbine. We’ve even seen them in vertical form, if you want to get fancy.
If this was real, he would have shown the meter’s screen — if that’s standard Fluke meter, he appears to have it on the mVDC scale — he’s not measuring the AC output at all. Secondly, you can’t efficiently extract useful electric power (rectify) a random AC signal with just mV of amplitude.
I don’t believe handheld wobbling bits of magnets, rubber and windings is doing anything useful.
Next idea – attach a magnet and coil to a pendulum to generate power from earth quakes.
Seen similar idea in Popular Science. Using piezoelectric if memory serves.
Piezo versions show more merit and ruggedness -they periodically turn up in “power generating shoe” projects! However such environmental energy harvesting is small beer compared with using ambient solar – if light’s available -and if course PV is already DC too.
This is called a wind belt.
He says the first wobbling blade thing generates 12-18V, which sounds way to high to me. Obviously, the meter isn’t drawing any significant current (it’s probably 10 megaohm input impedance). The current would be limited by the coil impedance; that is, the vector sum of the resistance and reactance at the given frequency. I have no clue what the order of magnitude of the inductance would be, so I can’t estimate the current or power. Also, drawing a current would generate a resistive force on the coil, which would dampen the resonance of the blade, which would reduce the amplitude, and therefor the voltage.
The second prototype seems very inefficient; rubber is a very lossy spring, and the orientation of the magnet and the inductor core causes a relatively small change in flux in the inductor for a given amount of relative movement.
I doubt something like this would ever generate a significant amount of power, to be worthwhile to feed into to grid or into a home battery bank, but it may be useful as an energy scavenging method, for off-grid, very low power devices, such as sensors in remote locations. Even if it just produces a milliwatt, it might be useful, and if constructed properly, it might be much more reliable than other methods (solar panels get dirty, rotating generators foul).
Colin Kapp, a delightful 60s Brit SF writer, wrote a few short stories about “The Unorthodox Engineers”, a group of engineers sent around the galaxy to try to solve weird problems with no resources and even less support.
His story “the Subways of Tazoo” has a substantial bearing on this post – I won’t spoil the story by revealing any details but it really is worth a read just for the confirmation that there’s nothing new under the sun, now as ever.