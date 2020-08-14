Hackaday Podcast 080: Trucks On A Wire, Seeing Sounds, Flightless Drone, And TEA Laser Strike

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys flip through the index of great hacks. This week we learn of a co-existence attack on WiFi and Bluetooth radios called Spectra. The craftsmanship in a pneumatic drone is so awesome we don’t care that it doesn’t fly. Building a powerful TEA laser is partly a lesson in capacitor design. And join us in geeking out at the prospect of big rigs getting their juice from miles of overhead wires.
Episode 080 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Six New HackadayU Courses Announced for Fall 2020
- Hackaday U Course: Ghidra with [wrongbaud] (video)
- 2020 Hackaday Prize
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Acoustic Camera Uses Many, Many Microphones
- True Craftsmanship: Pneumatic Powered Drone Wasn’t Made To Fly
- How About A Nice Cuppa TEA Laser?
- HAWT Wind Turbine Is Mostly 3D Printed
- Separation Between WiFi And Bluetooth Broken By The Spectra Co-Existence Attack
- Official Arduboy Upgrade Module Nears Competition
Quick Hacks:
