What is part way between a printed circuit board and a rats-nest of point-to-point wiring? We’re not sure, but this is it. [Johan von Konow] has come up with an inspired solution, 3D printing an Arduboy case with channels ready-made for all the wires. The effect with his 3DPCBoy is of a PCB without the PCB, and allows the console to be made very quickly and cheaply.
The Arduboy — which we originally looked at back in 2014 — is a handheld gaming console in a somewhat Gameboy-like form factor. Normally a credit-card sized PCB hosts all the components, including a microcontroller, display, and buttons. Each has a predictable footprint and placement so they can simply be wired together with hookup wire, if you don’t mind a messy result.
Here the print itself has all the holes ready-created for the components, and the path of the wires has a resemblance to the sweeping traces of older hand-laid PCBs. The result is very effective way to take common components — and Arduino pro micro board for the uC, an OLED breakout board, and some buttons — and combine them into a robust package. This technique of using 3D prints as a combination of enclosure and substrate for components and wiring has an application far beyond handheld gaming. We look forward to seeing more like it.
[Via the Arduboy community forum, thanks [Kevin Bates] for the tip.]
3 thoughts on “3D Printing For Wire Paths Yields An Arduboy Minus The PCB”
Have the patents on MultiWire boards expired ? With todays cheap CNC machines I can envision a consumer/hobbyist grade machine being a thing for prototypes.
Amazingly, the MultiWire patents (US Patents 4,175,816 and 4,094,572) should be expired as of today, according to Google Patents.
Quick MacAttack, buy combos of the figures in those patent numbers as lottery tickets LOL