If you’re a human or other animal with two ears, you’ll probably find great utility in your ability to identify the direction of sounds in the world around you. Of course, this is really just a minimal starting point for such abilities. When [John Duffy] set out to build his acoustic camera, he chose to use ninety-six microphones to get the job done.
The acoustic camera works by having an array of microphones laid out in a prescribed grid. By measuring the timing and phase differences of signals appearing at each microphone, it’s possible to determine the location of sound sources in front of the array. The more microphones, the better the data.
[John] goes into detail as to how the project was achieved on the project blog. Outlining such struggles as assembly issues, he also shares information about how to effectively debug the array, and just how to effectively work with so many microphones at once. Particularly impressive is the video of [John] using the device to track a sound to its source. This technology has potential applications in industry for determining the location of compressed air leaks, for example.
Overall, it’s a university research project done right, with a great writeup of the final results. [John]’s project would serve well as a jumping off point for anyone trying to build something similar. Phased array techniques work in RF, too, as this MIT project demonstrates. Video after the break.
13 thoughts on “Acoustic Camera Uses Many, Many Microphones”
very nice, love it.
Thanks!
I’ve love to buy/borrow/rent something like this for tracking down those hard to find bike squeaks.
At first was like, why? Then I thought of what applications this could be used for, and the world opened up!
Possible uses:
For the deaf, if these were integrated into glasses or something, it could tell them where sound is coming from.
For the military, find out where artillery is coming from.
For finding out where sounds are in a quiet room to eliminate distractions or just any room if theres a squeaking pipe or something.
Searching for people in earthquake zones.
Could be used with AI to identify the sounds onscreen with text and arrows overlaid. Eg: “Cat” if a cat meows nearby.
I have more but that’ll do for now :)
Nice concept and execution.
It does make me wonder what is the cross over point between something like this with many many audio receptors and something with fewer audio receptors but with ear shapes to help with localisation.
haha, next project: array of 3d printed ears :)
Microphones are such underrated sensors. Super cheap and sensitive. An entry level microcontroller can sample it fast enough to do some usefull DSP. Add an acoustic filter, laser, some servos and nuke those mosquitoes.
Well, at least it will detect the males.
This is really great stuff. As someone who lost hearing in one ear a few years ago and as a result can’t locate the source of sounds, I really like the idea of something that can show me who is talking in a meeting (or what direction the ambulance siren is coming from!). Very cool.
Don’t need 96 mics to do that. What about actual reflective imaging? Narrow band acoustic point source, maybe 20 kHz. Every mic hears sum amplitude/phase of reflection from arbitrary object. Compute the surface.
I just saw this ad for the first time last week.
And… I forgot the link
Congratulations to you and your team John. Fantastic & interesting concept and impressive implementation.