Re-imagining The Crossed Gantry 3D Printer

Simply having a few go-to 3D printer motion system designs is no reason to stop exploring them, as even small iterations on an existing architecture can yield some tremendous improvements. In the last few months, both [Annex_Engineering] and [wesc23] have been piloting a rail-derived crossed gantry architecture, a “CroXY” as it’s come to be known. Borrowing concepts from Ultimaker’s crossed gantry using rods, the Hypercube Overkill project, and perhaps even each other, the results are two compact machine frames capable of beautiful prints at extremely high speeds–upwards of 400 mm/sec in [Annex_Engineering’s] case!
Both gantry designs take a rotated MGN12 rail (a la the Railcore) and cross two of them, mounting the carriage at the intersection point much like an Ultimaker. Each crossed rail controls a degree of freedom with vanilla Cartesian kinematics, but each degree of freedom also has a redundant motor for added torque. Like the CoreXY design, this setup is tailored for clean prints at high speeds since the motion-related motors have been removed from the moving mass. However the overall belt length has been reduced tremendously, resulting in a much stiffer setup.
But the innovation doesn’t stop there. Both gantries also feature a unique take on a removable Z probe. When the machine needs to level the bed, it travels to a corner to “quickdraw” a magnetically attached limit switch from a holster. Once mounted, this probe becomes the lowest point on the carriage, allowing the carriage to travel around the bed probing points. When finished, the probe simply slots back into its holster, and the print can begin.
Both [wesc23’s] CroXY and a variant of [Annex_Engineering’s] K2 are up on Github complete with bills of materials if you’re curious to poke into the finer details. With commercial 3D printer manufacturers spending the last few years in a race to the bottom, it’s exciting to still see new design pattern contributions that push for quality and performance. For more design patterns contributions, have a look at [Mark Rehorst’s] Kinematically coupled bed design.
3 thoughts on “Re-imagining The Crossed Gantry 3D Printer”
There’s a LOT of ghosting in that part. The rails have a lot of flex in the orientation that they’re used in. Simply turning them 90 degrees to a horizontal rather than vertical orientation would increase rigidity greatly and improve print quality.
The ghosting is a result of the rails osculating in the x-y plane as a result of the forces on them. Because there is no forced vertical osculation swapping the vertical and horizontal rigidity would reduce the oscillation that affects print quality.
We called this “ringing” instead of ghosting at Ultimaker. And, we wouldn’t have called this print “beautiful”, far from it. Balancing the mount of ghosting/ringing vs speed is something we where struggling with all the time. Sure, you can go crazy fast, at a high cost of quality.
And putting a heavy print head in there just makes it worse.
You can also see it’s not moving at 400mm/s, far from it. Acceleration/jerk settings are slowing it down a lot.
Now, the linear rails should solve one of the Ultimaker issues, which is X/Y/Z offset depending on the head position, due to the axes not being a 100% straight you get sinwave offsets in all directions. It’s small, but measurable.
Small gain, for a lot of increased cost (more motors, expensive rails)
But, it doesn’t solve one of the bigger drawbacks of the Ultimaker gantry setup. And that is the setup doesn’t scale, increasing the size causes all kinds of problems (including not enough stiffness, and making it stiffer increases the weight a lot more then other setups), scaling it down causes a different set of problems (including cost)
