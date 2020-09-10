New Zealand To Test Wireless Power Transmission

Nikola Tesla wanted to beam power without wires. NASA talked about building power-generating satellites that would do the same thing. But now New Zealand’s second-largest power utility — Powerco — is working with a start-up company to beam energy to remote locations. There have been several news releases, but possibly the most technical detail is from an interview [Loz Blain] did with the founder of the startup company.
It isn’t really news that you can send radio waves somewhere and convert the signal back into power. Every antenna does that routinely. The question is how efficient is the power transmission and — when the power levels are high — how safe is it? According to [Greg Kushnir], the founder of Emrod, the technology is about 70% efficient and uses ISM frequencies.
According to [Kushnir], the technology relies on metamaterials that are very efficient and a beam that sends all the power to the receiver, possibly through some passive relay stations [Kushnir] claims are like lenses and nearly lossless. Reading between the lines, it sounds like a modern take on the MASER with very good receiving antennas.
The relay antennas allow you to send power beyond your line of sight. Apparently, the power density is not enough to be very harmful if you intersect the beam for brief times, but a laser sensor can stop some part of the energy flow if something obstructs the beam.
Is it real? We don’t doubt it is possible. Their existing prototype sends a few watts about 40 meters, which is not a big deal. The new system will transmit “a few kilowatts” for a longer distance. The real question is can you safely operate at power levels that make economic sense based on actual efficiency. Honestly, 70% isn’t that great and even that sounds like it would be difficult to achieve over a long distance. But Powerco must see some promise in the technology, so we’ll wait and see how it goes.
Based on a tower we saw in Milford, Texas, we think Tesla had a different method in mind. We did recently see a Tesla coil-powered bike, though.
15 thoughts on “New Zealand To Test Wireless Power Transmission”
But what happens if they cross the streams?
Fried pigeons ?
lmao. Personally, I’m more interested in in-hourse wireless power transmission, so I never need to charge my devices at home.
Perhaps you can inject data communication into the transmission… Effectively creating PoE for WiFi :-)
I hope they don’t use smart power meters… some of the concerned types will be worried about the RF from the power meters… which they read about on social media on their Qi charged phones…
i just get annoyed at all these people yelling conserve save the planet etc…. but give me wireless everything even though the efficiency level compared to just using wires is beyond horrible. but hey if it is wireless it has to be great right….. so lets go boys
The irony is that the transmitting coils and “lenses” will have more copper wire than the actual power line.
++
Nothing beats wired!
Pasta & Ramen!
A few Watts is a far cry from what is output down a HVAC 220kv transmission line in waste heat alone. So does that inefficiency scale with the increase of voltage then what happens when other factors come into play such as heat shimmer, misting/heavy fogs, parallax error, wind loading and worse case earthquakes effecting the aim of the plyons/towers over extreme distance?
Is it practical to cover distances over impassible/difficult terrain (expensive)? Or if found efficient enough and cost effective to build upon the existing grid if an easier and more cost effective than the current HVAC lines and pylons.
Also most homes (in my area of NZ) have smart meters that are definitely digital not that many bother to check. Probably depends on the council/district and the utilities. There was only a few 5g towers mildly damaged up on the North Island. Not bad for a sub 5mill population. Wonder what the numbers are like world wide for stupid actions like that.
I’m guessing “five-G” is different to “fovv-G”, so people weren’t as worried about it in NZ
70% may sound bad, but one has to remember that cables have losses too. I seriously doubt this will ever be practical though. And, I don’t beleive they will even reach anywhere near 70% efficiency under real conditions. This is most likely a scam to suck a bit of money out of the power company.
Also. Cables are great for transferring power and data. Wireless doesn’t make everything cool. Wireless is good for mobile devices. Stationary ones are better off with cables.
70% efficient sounds like it will be worse than just a regular pair of wires to be fair…
Especially if all we move is a “few kW”. Sending that over a 3-14 kV line wouldn’t require all that many amps, and therefor rather low resistive losses along the way.
Though, the question is if these remote locations could just use solar power (or wind?) + some batteries instead.
“Off the grid” is rather practical if the grid itself isn’t a thing for miles around.
One can though still drag over a wire, as to have additional redundancy, not to mention a higher peak power for those times such is needed.
Achieving such a low beam divergence in real life air, such a low overall loss, such a high receiving antennae efficiency sounds fishy. Pressing X to doubt, but, good luck.
70% efficient sounds…unikely.
Inverse Square Law’s gonna bite ’em. And how are they going to keep the radiated power from energising things they don’t want energised…like fences, cars, bicycles, etc?
Every few years we get a bright startup that promises wireless power transmission, and then we never hear from them again. Tesla could never make it work, I doubt this startup will be able to find a way around the laws of physics either.
I looked at the date twice after reading the headline … April-1st again?