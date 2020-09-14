Nvidia Acquires ARM For $40 Billion

Nvidia announced on Sunday evening that it has reached an agreement to acquire Arm Limited from SoftBank for a cool $40 billion.
In this age of headlines that use the b-word in place of nine zeros it’s easy to lose track, so you may be wondering, didn’t SoftBank just buy Arm? That was all the way back in July of 2016 to the tune of $32 billion. SoftBank is a holding company, so that deal didn’t ruffle any feathers, but this week’s move by Nvidia might.
Arm Limited is the company behind the ARM architecture, but they don’t actually produce the chips themselves, instead licensing them to other companies who pay a fee to use the core design and build their own chip around it. Nvidia licenses the ARM core for some of their chips, and with this deal they will be in a position to set terms for how their competitors may license the ARM core. The deal still needs regulatory approval so time will tell if this becomes a kink in the acquisition plan.
There’s a good chance that you’re reading this article on a device that contains an ARM processor because of its dominance in the smartphone and tablet market. Although less common in the laptop market, and nearly unheard of in the desktop market, the tide may be changing as Apple announced early in the summer that their Mac line will be moving to ARM.
Chances are you know the Nvidia name for their role as purveyors of fine graphics cards. They got a major boost as the world ramped up Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency mining hardware which early on was mainly based on the heavy lifting of graphics processors. But the company also has their eye on the ongoing wave of hardware targeting AI applications like computer vision. Nvidia’s line of Jetson boards, marketed for “next-generation autonomous machines”, all feature ARM cores.
Assuming the deal goes through without a hitch, what will be the fallout? Your guess is as good ours. There is certainly a conflict of interest in a company who competes in the ARM market owning the Arm. But it’s impossible to say what efforts they will make to firewall those parts of the business. Some might predict a mass exodus from the ARM ecosystem in favor of an open standard like RISC-V, but that is unlikely in the near-term. Momentum is difficult to overcome — look at how long it took ARM to climb that mountain and it was primarily the advent of a new mobile ecosystem lacking an established dominant player that let ARM thrive.
15 thoughts on “Nvidia Acquires ARM For $40 Billion”
Well, but it is faster to fall down of a mountain than to climb it.
Expect prices for all mobile devices to skyrocket too presumably since it is NVIDIA and they are the priciest when it comes to the GPU game, we can expect the price on the nano-chips to go up once they integrate themselves fully.
I am wondering whether the Cortex M series (M3 first appeared in 2004, so pretty young) would be as widespread today in MCU’s if not for the success of the Cortex A series…
There was already ARM7TDMI architecture before in microcontrollers, it was pretty widespread by the time.
Cortex-M, IMO hit the spot of ‘good compiler support’, ‘compact code’, ‘saneish architecuture’ and ‘standardised CMSIS’ (basically – interrupt controller and basic peripherials were portable between CPU makers – and that is a very big deal for microcontrollers. + it was cheap, compared to AVR. Cheap enough that it was possible to use it where previously only 8-bit AVRs were used.
My biggest concern is will Nvidia keep ARM as a licensing company or will they try to create their own ARM cores and slowly fade out the licensing section by providing worse and worse support until they are the only ARM manufacturer. I think what helps ARM thrive is how many different people use ARM for all these different jobs, you see them in FPGAs, smart phones, hell you see them in pregnancy testers. I don’t think we as makers that use ARM chips benefit from having 1 guy make ARM and I hope Nvidia considers long term value of the license vs short term gains of killing it.
Considering how Nvidia handles being open with documentation I just have to say this.
Documentation?
They can’t provide what they don’t have*. Pretty common for Si companies that do not provide broad market product (ie pretty much the same for qualcom I guess).
* I worked 5 years at nvidia, and never seen a graphic chip datasheet (I was in networking).
Same thing for intel, if you want the full datasheet it was often very difficult to have the full one (ie with every bit described) even internally.
Seems like sec guys do it job right.
I’m a little concerned about what this means for things like the Raspberry Pi and other SBCs.
The RPI is a paying strategic member of the RISC-V cabal ( https://riscv.org/membership/members/ ). And they are also big enough now that they could get their own chips rolled at any of high end the fabs. But with their strong link to Broadcom (who are not a RISC-V member), they will probably just keep on buying whatever they are selling which currently will not include RISC-V based processors.
Hrm.. ARM just came out with an AI core. Nvidia wants to spread its AI capabilities. Sounds like a competitor to Coral.ai Edge TPU could be in the works.
That’s great. Death of ARM is the best thing that could happen now that we have libre RISC-V MCUs.
But, you’ve forgotten that Google and Apple are in competitive bidding for “open source”!
B^)
As long as NVIDA do not also acquire a Japanese robotics and technology company by the name of Cyberdyne Incorporated and then rebrand itself to be called Cyberdyne Syspems Incorporated – and rise to be the dominant AI corporation. This is all fine.
Aw god damn it, that sucks. It’s time to fucking break up tech monopolies.