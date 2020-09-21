The 18650 is perhaps the world’s favorite lithium battery, even if electric car manufacturers are beginning to move towards larger cells such as the 21700. Used heavily in laptops and flashlights, it packs a useful amount of energy into a compact, easy to use package. There’s a small industry that has developed around harvesting these cells from old equipment and repurposing them, and [MakerMan] wanted to a piece of the action. Thus, he created a cell testing station to help in the effort.
Make no mistake, this is not a grandiose smart cell tester with 40 slots that logs every last iota of data into a cloud spreadsheet for further analysis. Nope, this is good old fashioned batch processing. [MakerMan] designed a single PCB that replicates the same cell testing circuit four times. Since PCB houses generally have a minimum order quantity of ten units, [MakerMan] ended up with forty individual cell testers on ten PCBs. Once populated, the boards were installed on a wooden frame with an ATX power supply which supplies the juice to run the system.
Overall, it’s a quick, cheap way for capacity testing cells en masse that should serve [MakerMan] well. We look forward to seeing where these cells end up. We’ve seen his work before, too – with a self-built laser engraver a particular highlight. Video after the break.
4 thoughts on “Building A Cell Testing Station For 18650s”
Ah yes, the 18650, my favorite battery. I’ve been doing a lot of work in my attic and been frustrated with how briefly a AA-battery flashlight lasted. When I adopted a flashlight with a single 18650 battery, I was impressed with how long it would work.
We’re those AA’s non-rechargeable alkalines?
Because alkaline batteries have a high initial voltage, but horrendous miliAmp Hour capacity compared to even modern quality Ni-Mh batteries.
18650 cells rule!!
the problem with 18650 is that the majority of the ones are out there are fake… The printed (ie claimed) capacity can be a quarter (or less) of what it should be, and they can fail after 3 months anyway. I’ve tested quite a few, and then gave up buying any of the cheap ones – I’ve found a distributor that stocks genuine Panasonic ones (I’ve solidly tested them) and only buy those. Yes, they are a bit more expensive than the fakes, but they work! :-)