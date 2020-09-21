Paper craft has been around almost as long as paper itself. It’s fun to mimic paper craft and origami with low-poly 3D prints, and [Stephen Hawes] wondered whether it could be done with copper-clad PCBs. Two years after the question arose, we have the answer in the form of a fantastical mask with light-up eyes. Check it out in the video below.
[Stephen] started with a model from the papercraft program Pepakura Designer, then milled out dozens of boards. Only a few of them support circuitry, but it was still quite the time-consuming process. The ATMega32u4 on the forehead along with the fold-traversing circuitry serve to light up the WS2812B eyes. Power runs up the copper tube, which doubles as a handy mounting rod to connect to the 3D-printed base.
To be fair, eighteen months out of the two years this project took was spent hand-sanding a chamfer on every edge of every panel so that they could be glued together. Soldering the edges together didn’t work as well as you might think, so [Stephen] used Superglue mixed with baking soda to give it body and make it dry faster. The result is a low-poly human face of shiny copper with TQFP-44 chip package a the all-seeing eye in the middle of its forehead like something from Tron come to life.
Just a reminder — we have a circuit sculpture contest running now until Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:00 pm PST. We’d love to see what you can do, whether it’s in brass rod, copper clad, or a combination of the two. Take a look at the submissions we’ve received so far, and then show us what you’ve got.
2 thoughts on “Circuit Board Origami Puts You Face-to-Face With Low-Poly Electronics”
Not origami. Stunning artwork. The face of modern Atmega or Atmega Man or…
Stained glass work should be easier now with that training.
Yeah, its not origami – but then even in things that are called origami there’s ambiguity – are cuts allowed at all? Multiple parts? etc… For myself I lean towards single sheet, with no cuts. But allow for multiple identical modules for things like fancy polygonal shapes.
Still this is so cool. Now all it needs is to be an actual functional facemask for this covid bollocks and the flashing angry eyes if folks step into your space… Certain to attract people rather than repel as its just too damn pretty..