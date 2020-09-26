On the face of it, making a clock that displays the time by moving a pointer along a linear scale shouldn’t be too hard. After all, steppers and linear drives should do the job in a jiffy. Throw an Arduino in and Bob’s your uncle, right?
Wrong. At least that’s not the way [Leo Fernekes] decided to build this unique ratcheting linear clock, a brilliant decision that made the project anything but run-of-the-mill. The idea has been kicking around in [Leo]’s head for years, and there it stayed until inspiration came in the unlikely form of [This Old Tony], one of our favorite YouTube machinists. [Old Tony] did a video on the simple genius of latching mechanisms, like the ones in retractable pens, and that served as an “A-ha!” moment for [Leo]. For a ratchet, he used a strip of bandsaw blade oriented so the teeth point upward. A complex bit of spring steel, bent to engage with the blade’s teeth, forms a pawl to keep the pointer moving upward until it reaches the top.
[Leo] decided early on that this would be an impulse clock, like the type used in schools and factories. He used a servo to jog a strip of tape upward once each minute; the tape is engaged by jaws that drag the pointer along with it, moving the pawl up the ratchet by one tooth and lifting the pointer one minute closer to the top. The pointer releases at the top and falls back to start the cycle over; to arrest its freefall, [Leo] had the genius idea of attaching magnets and using eddy currents induced in the aluminum frame for the job. Finished off with a 3D-printed Art Deco scale, the clock is a unique timepiece that’s anything but boring.
We really appreciate [Leo]’s unique and creative take on projects, and his range. Check out his everlasting continuity tester and his phage-like sentry gun for some neat build details.
3 thoughts on “Linear Clock Ratchets Up The Action”
Nice video. Many clever and well designed mechanisms and nice use of eddy current to brake the descent.
That is a very cool idea. Pretty and useful.
I wonder if the blade tips could be annealed while not warping the blade just by clamping it between two steel bars and heating with a torch etc..
That said so many saw’s these days have coated blade tips making the steel softer won’t actually work – the ceramic diamond etc coatings don’t soften.
I think for myself I’d just add a little depth to the spring saw interface – a hardox? wear plate in effect – few weeks of sawing slowly through such hard material should blunt the blade enough to just let the spring run on it again…. Or perhaps send the tip out for ceramic coating – not sure it would take the rather hard shock nature of the mechanism but it would greatly reduce the wear.
final idea to solve that would be to use multiple blades so the teeth are very very much wider – same cutting force but over a vastly larger area should reduce the wear too.
Instead of interfacing the saw blade with the spring wire directly, one could just cut a smaller section of saw blade and attach it to the end of the wire with the tooth direction inverted, giving you a positive latching interface of equal hardness.