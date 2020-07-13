When you need a continuity tester at the bench, what do you reach for? Probably your multimeter, right? It may surprise you to know that the continuity tester in the meter isn’t all that sensitive, even if it’s the yellow expensive kind. [Leo]’s will beep even if there is 50Ω of resistance in the line.
Disgusted by modern commercial testers, [Leo] set out to make the ideal continuity tester in the spirit of old school tools that do one thing and do it really well. It had to be simple to use, always ready to go, and capable of measuring continuity at 5Ω or less resistance (video, embedded below).
There’s no power switch or even labels, because it doesn’t need any. Just put the probes where you want ’em, and it either beeps and lights the LED or it doesn’t. It looks simple, but inside that blast-resistant enclosure are lots of cool features that certainly make it seem like the ideal tester to us.
Our favorite has to be the transient blocking unit that works like a little circuit breaker. They’re used to protect circuits from lighting and electrostatic discharge by way of depletion-mode MOSFETs and switches to protected mode in under a microsecond. Watch [Leo] build this workbench necessity and then abuse test it with mains power after the break.
Making your own tools, however simple or complex is a great experience. If you want to up your speedy prototyping game, [Leo]’s got you covered there with a special scratching tool for hand-scribing copper PCBs.
7 thoughts on “Build An Everlasting Continuity Tester”
Nice, except for the metal box. Just let that accidentally bump against those exposed mains he had the multimeter connected to, and it’ll be unpleasant.
I mean, it *is* specified straight in the manual. For a Fluke 73, for instance, “If continuity exists (resistance < 210 ohms), the beeper sounds continuously." It'd be really nice if that was range-selectable on most meters, though.
I always thought the beep meant to look at the screen.
I can understand if you mostly use it for AC, but I like to still have the beep when my connections are terminated. And if I’m testing motor windings or something, 1 ohm might be continuous, and 4 ohms might not be.
Configurable would be nice, but I’d still be looking at the screen. I still need to differentiate 4 ohms from “infinite.” And if it is configurable then a beep can mean it is continuous, or that the setting is wrong, so I’m still looking at the screen.
Great circuit, great thinker, great video.
Had a Radio Shack continuity tester about 20 years ago. It had a nice feature that latched an LED when continuity was interrupted. Found a ton on intermittent cables with that device, but passed it on to the team where I worked that supported cables thinking I’d get another later. I’ve never seen a low cost instrument since with that feature, but it sure would be a great addition to this continuity tester.
It’d be lovely to shrink this and cram it inside a DMM that lacks a fast continuity circuit. Maybe it could sense the LCD pin for the continuity indicator and then shunt the probes and hijack the buzzer with micro relays. Maybe add latched / astable modes. Thoughts?
I’ve been using this (https://hackaday.io/project/8467-low-power-continuity-tester) open source low power continuity tester for 5 years. Still on it’s first battery and I use it a dozen or so times a week.