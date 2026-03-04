Trying A Vibe-Coded Operating System

If you were to read the README of the Vib-OS project on GitHub, you’d see it advertised as a Unix-like OS that was written from scratch, runs on ARM64 and x86_64, and comes with a full GUI, networking and even full Doom game support. Unfortunately, what you are seeing there isn’t the beginnings of a new promising OS that might go toe to toe with the likes of Linux or Haiku, but rather a vibe-coded confabulation. Trying to actually use the OS as [tirimid] recently did sends you down a vibe-coded rabbit hole of broken code, more bugs than you can shake a bug zapper at, and most of the promised features being completely absent.

[tirimid] is one of those people who have a bit of a problem, in that they like to try out new OSes, just to see what they’re like. The fun starts with simply making the thing run at all in any virtual machine environment, as apparently the author uses MacOS and there it probably ‘runs fine’.

After this the graphical desktop does in fact load, some applications also open, but it’s not possible to create new folders in the ‘file explorer’, the function keys simply switch between wallpapers, there’s no networking or Doom support despite the promises made, there’s no Python or Nano support at all, and so on.

Clearly it’s still got the hallmarks of a functioning OS, and it’s sort of nice that you don’t need to know what you’re doing to create a sort-of-OS, but it will not appease those who feel that vibe-coding is killing Open Source software.