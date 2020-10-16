Mutant Corn Could Be The Future Of Agriculture

In America, corn syrup is king, and real sugar hovers somewhere around prince status. We’re addicted to corn, and corn, in turn, is addicted to nitrogen. A long time ago, people figured out that by rotating crops, the soil will stay nutrient-rich, which helps to an extent by retaining nitrogen. Then we figured out how to make nitrogen fertilizer, and through its use we essentially doubled the average crop yield over the last hundred years or so.
Not all plants need extra nitrogen. Legumes like beans and soybeans are able to make their own. But corn definitely needs nitrogen. In the 1980s, the now-chief of agriculture for Mars, Inc. Howard-Yana Shapiro went to Mexico, corn capital of the world, looking for new kinds of corn. He found one in southern Mexico, in the Mixes District of Oaxaca. Not only was this corn taller than American corn by several feet, it somehow grew to these dizzying heights in terrible soil.
Shapiro thought the corn’s success might have something to do with the aerial, finger-like roots protruding from the cornstalk. Decades later, it turns out he was right. Researchers at UC Davis have proven that those aerial roots allow the plant to grab nitrogen out of the air through a symbiotic relationship with bacteria in that clear, syrupy mucus. The process is called nitrogen fixation.
Nitrogen Fixing is a Bit Broken
So if we already have nitrogen fertilizer, why even look for plants that do it themselves? The Haber-Bosch fertilizer-making process, which is an artificial form of nitrogen fixation, does make barren soil less of a factor. But that extra nitrogen in ammonia-based fertilizer tends to run off into nearby streams and lakes, making its use an environmental hazard. And the process of creating ammonia for fertilizer involves fossil fuels, uses a lot of energy, and produces greenhouse gases to boot. All in all, it’s a horrible thing to do to the environment for the sake of agriculture. But with so many people to feed, what else is there to do?
Over the last decade, the UC Davis researchers use DNA sequencing to determine that the mucus on the Sierra Mixe variety of the plant provides microbes to the corn, which give it both sugars to eat and a layer of protection from oxygen. They believe that the plants get 30-80% of their nitrogen this way. The researchers also proved that the microbes do in fact belong to nitrogen-fixing families and are similar to those found in legumes. Most impressively, they were able to transplant Sierra Mixe corn to both Davis, California and Madison, Wisconsin, and have it grow successfully, proving that the nitrogen-fixing trick isn’t limited to the corn’s home turf. Now they are working to identify the genes that produce the aerial roots.
One Step in a Longer Journey of Progress
We probably won’t be switching over to Sierra Mixe corn anytime soon, however. It takes eight months to mature, which is much too slow for American appetites used to a three-month maturation period. If we can figure out how to make other plants do their own nitrogen fixation, who knows how far we could go? It seems likely that more people would accept a superpower grafted from a corn cousin instead of trying to use CRISPR to grant self-nitrogen fixation, as studies have shown a distrust of genetically modified foods.
The issue of intellectual property rights could be a problem, but the researchers started on the right foot with the Mexican government by putting legal agreements in place that ensure the Sierra Mixe community benefits from research and possible commercialization. We can’t wait to see what they’re able to do. If they’re unable to transplant the power of self-fixation to other plants, then perhaps there’s hope for improving the Haber-Bosch process.
9 thoughts on “Mutant Corn Could Be The Future Of Agriculture”
I think that more consideration should be paid to sorghum cane. I think it is easier on the soil, makes a great-tasting syrup, and its strong fibers can be used as a filler for biodegradable laminates.
“In America, corn syrup is king, and real sugar hovers somewhere around prince status. We’re addicted to corn, and corn, in turn, is addicted to nitrogen. ”
It should be noted that Corn Syrup is king because of farm subsidies. Learn more here: https://www.downsizinggovernment.org/agriculture/subsidies
Take away the subsidies (to the tune of $20B) and it is likely that many of the corn derivative products, like corn syrup, will wither.
Why do you need your corn mutated though? does the average American still think “bigger is better”??
All praise to GMO’s. Let us leverage our scientific advancements to feed the world. Create corn that can harvest extra carbon from the air. Corn that can grow in barren wastelands feeding the hungry of the world.
Let us not rely on the “organic” methods such as using radiation to blast corn seeds and hoping they randomly mutate into something useful. Let us be smarter, splice what we need from where we need and feed the world.
So yes bigger is better when it comes to how big of a pile of food I can grow in a year. The only other problem is making sure I can get the food where it needs to go.
Corn can also struggle to grow to maturity in short-season climates and poor soil – it’s what is known as a ‘heavy feeder’, often requiring a lot of fertilizing. Natives planted legumes among them for good reason. If we could develop ways for plants to glean more necessary materials from the air and soil, we wouldn’t have to continue to contaminate our own environment so badly.
Besides (without reading the article fully) we could eventually cross-breed this trait into commercial corn gene pools with enough effort. We’re just using a ‘copy and paste’ utility to do it more efficiently.
Anyone can play with genetics of food crops. Just plant some popcorn next to your sweet corn or spawn some mushrooms from spores.
Corn is poison to diabetics, spray it with Roundup.
Mutant corn is also the present of agriculture – corn as any living human knows it is a human-engineered “frankenfood,” done long before anyone knew what DNA looked like. Natural corn is just a slightly tall grass with just a few kernels on it, and over the millennia, humans bred it into this mighty stalk with a cob bristling with hundreds of kernels.
See also: Agricultural vs natural tomatoes, eggplants (they actually used to look like small bird eggs)
I’m the experimenter in the “Improve the Haber-Bosch process” project (over on .io) indirectly linked in the article.
Haber-Bosch is wildly energy intensive, and accounts for 5% of the world’s energy production. This has been known for decades, but as yet all attempts at improving the process have failed. It’s a very difficult problem that many people have looked at.
(Lots of papers exist that ‘kinda imply that the problem has been solved, but the solution is either not scalable, or requires much more energy than existing methods, or the setup (vessels, catalysts, &c) are used/destroyed in the process.)
I’m still actively experimenting to improve the process, just not updating an io project with results. Currently trying to reproduce an obscure electrochemical decomposition effect that I’m hoping can be leveraged/modified to apply to nitrogen fixation.
I’m currently thinking that a system that fixates nitrogen and uses more energy than Haber-Bosch would still be useful *IF* such a system didn’t need the enormous chemical plant that Haber-Bosch needs for economies of scale. There are lots of stranded energy sources around, such as solar panels or wind turbines that produce energy when no one wants it, and small nitrogen fixation units could be started and stopped with relative ease, to take up the excess energy and make a saleable product. Nitrates could be made locally and save the shipping costs from one of the (seven, IIRC) factories around the world.
I personally don’t think fertilizer runoff will be a problem in a couple of decades. It looks like indoor LED farming is the future of the industry, where an indoor system doesn’t have to worry as much about climate or insects or fertilizer. You can have a closed or semi-closed system that repurposes the fertilizer in runoff. Also, you can distill CO2 from the atmosphere to make the plants grow faster indoors, and capture some atmospheric CO2 at the same time.
(Plant photosynthesis is 2% efficient, solar panels are roughly 20% efficient, there’s some % loss from power distribution and conversion to LED light, but overall you can grow more plants with LED light than you can with sunlight. Factor in the efficiency of doing things indoors and local production, and it looks like LED farming will be a clear winner in the future.)
The taller the corn, the more “trash” (stalks/leaves).