Hackaday Podcast 091: Louisville Exploder, Generating Japanese Joinery, Relay Retrocomputer Rally, And Chop The Robopup

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams dig through the greatest hacks that ought not be missed this week. There’s a wild one that flexes engineering skills instead of muscles to beat the homerun distance record with an explosively charged bat. A more elegant use of those engineering chops is shown in a CNC software tool that produces intricate wood joinery without needing an overly fancy machine to fabricate it. If your flesh and blood pets aren’t keeping up with your interests, there’s a new robot dog on the scene that far outperforms its constituent parts which are 3D-printed and of the Pi and Arduino varieties. And just when you thought you’d seen all the craziest retrocomputers, here’s an electromechanical relay based machine that took six years to build (although there’s so much going on here that it should have taken sixteen).
Episode 091 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Community Rallies Behind Youtube-dl After DMCA Takedown
- What’s on our workbench:
- Elliot’s been rehabbing broken quadcopters
- Mike jumped on the ePaper movie playback fad:
- Keynote speakers for next week’s Remoticon!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Going For The Home Run Record With Explosive Help
- The Adorable Robot Spot, Now In Affordable Form
- Small community.
- Next Design
- Super-Simple VGA Adapter Sports Low-Res Output With Only Four TTL Chips
- Low Res Video Card Is Still Amazing Since It’s Made Out Of Logic Chips
- Complex Wood Joints, Thanks To New Software’s Interactive Features
- Tsugite
- C-Lab
- Relay Computer Consumes Six Years And 4.5 Suitcases
- Complete Flight Sim Controller Set With 3D Printing And Hall-Effect Sensors.
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
