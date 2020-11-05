A mechanical and manufacturing engineer by day, [Tyler Collins] taught himself electronics and firmware development in his spare time and created an open source Lego controller called Evlōno One. It is based on the STM32 and Arduino ecosystems, and compatible with a impressive variety of existing Lego controllers, sensors and actuators. [Tyler] encountered Lego Mindstorms while helping in an after-school program, and got to wondering whether he could make a more flexible controller. We’d have to say he succeeded, and it’s amazing how much he has packed into this 4 x 4 single-height brick format.
The Evlōno One is based on an ESP32 dual-core MCU, and has WiFi, Bluetooth, and an IR transmitter for wireless connectivity. It also boasts USB-C power delivery, three motor controllers, speakers, LEDs and a button. Dig through the Kickstarted page for more details on these interfaces and specifications. Both the firmware and the hardware will be published as open source on GitHub.
Although [Tyler] has the prototypes all running, he notes this is his first big production effort. FCC certification testing and production mold tooling are the two biggest items driving the scheduled Feb 2021 shipments. If computer driven Lego modeling is one of your hobbies, definitely check out [Tyler]’s project. And if you missed our [Daniel Pikora]’s FOSSCON 2018 presentation about the intersection (collision) of Legos and Open Source, our article must-read for you folks in the Adult Fan of Lego (AFOL) community.
3 thoughts on “Open Source Lego Controller”
Awww, I thought by the title I was going to read about smart Legos that self-assemble into whatever structure you choose.
Wish it was that easy. Pull out a bin from 1980s, send request to reassemble set 6399, pull out completed set and sell it on eBay for about a thousand dollars
Hmm very nice. Not sure if there is a huge degree of need for it though – the older mindstorms stuff could be programmed in a variety of real languages, power supply options existed etc, not sure if the new stuff is though. This also has a few skills the older Mindstorms won’t have (probably the new stuff too and its darn small)
Does seem a shame to make something like this designed to interface with LEGO motor etc but require cable mod to the LEGO…
Still interesting, I’m sure some great projects will be done with them… But it seems to me like it could use some more refinement in how it interfaces with the stock lego parts, or to be a proper divergence from using the expensive LEGO stuff – interface with Lego Technic but throw in steppers, sensors the whole show in different (probably smaller) form factors..